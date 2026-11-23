Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said his players no longer have the same potential they had when they won the Caf Champions League after a 2-1 extra-time defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout semifinal.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso feels his players do not have the same potential they had when they won the Caf Champions League and sometimes during the season, after another disappointing result.

Masandawana suffered a 2-1 extra-time defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout semifinal at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday. That loss follows the club's recent Caf Super Cup and Champions League failures and has put pressure on Cardoso. Cardoso urged his players to raise their level as they look to bounce back to winning ways. The coach said they need to show the same level and urged the players to step up.

Also read Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Carling Knockout Preview

Cardoso Admits Team Lacks Potential

"First of all, it is clear that the team doesn't have the potential that they had in other moments of the season and last year," Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference. "In some aspects and some details, but all of those matches were games of details. " "If Tashreeq Matthews had scored in the 90th minute, who would be speaking bad about Sundowns today?

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No one, you will be praising me and say, Coach, bravo, you guys fought well.

" "The details define the matches, it's like that. Obviously we need to make it fall for our side. To make it happen, we need to compete at the highest level.

" "We need to push each other to make the best selection. But also players need to show the best level and the best compromise.

Coach Focuses On Caf Champions League

" "For me, not achieving something that was really important was not qualifying for the Caf Champions League because the Super Cup - yes, it was a defeat, but those matches are high-level games. They can fall for anyone.

" With only the Fifa Intercontinental Cup, Nedbank Cup and the Betway Premiership to fight for now, Cardoso warned his players that some may not get the opportunity. "It is not a matter of getting out; it is about continuing, proceeding and continuing to play every match to win," he said. "The matches we've lost obviously have an impact because they speak about the competition when you lose a semifinal like this.

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But last year everybody was saying we didn't know how to play cups. This season we made a final and a semifinal.

Players Must Step Up Against Chiefs

" "We lost against a big team in a match we should have won. We just move forward and make the boys understand that they have to step up.

" "Some of them have to step up because they need to enter the pitch and show something more. Some of them may not get another opportunity with less competition now, but we need to gather energy and make ourselves stronger.

" Sundowns' next match is against Kruger United at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in the league on Saturday at 6pm.