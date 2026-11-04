Sundowns Beat Golden Arrows 1-0 to Reach Carling Knockout Semifinal

Iqraam Rayners scored the only goal as Mamelodi Sundowns beat Golden Arrows 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld to reach the Carling Knockout semifinal, with coach Miguel Cardoso also giving injury updates on Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena.

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Golden Arrows 1-0 in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday to book a place in the semifinal. Iqraam Rayners scored the only goal in the second half to send Sundowns through to the last four of the competition.

After the match, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso praised his team's tactical discipline and expressed complete satisfaction with how focused and stable the players remained throughout the game. What was interesting to see is that the team did not escape from the plan, they were focused enough to keep on playing, Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference. I think the team was very loyal to the plan and that was very important for the coach.

Also read Sundowns beat Golden Arrows 1-0 to become first Carling Knockout semifinalists

We were very solid and committed and I am happy to be in the semifinal of the competition, he said. Cardoso also gave an update on the injured pair of Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena ahead of Sunday's Caf Super Cup final against USM Alger. Mokoena has missed four consecutive matches, while Williams has missed three successive games. Look, we cannot risk the health of a player.

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Cardoso On Injured Players

Our role here is to protect the players and the health of the players, Cardoso said. Let us see how things will progress. Obviously we would like to have them ready for the biggest matches. I think that we have, obviously, in the team players who are doing well in those positions, whom we trust.

We had a big setback with Teboho, as you understood publicly. He did not come in, not even close to being in good condition, when he returned from the national team; he came back injured. It was very important that we could play him in that final of the MTN8. But then there was an unfortunate moment when he was standing on one leg.

He had contact, and of course there was a small thing there on the leg, but it is the second time, the same leg, same thing. Let us see. A lot of work has been done on him. Williams is a similar process, so it is not a big injury, it is more a pathology.

Rayners Goal Keeps Sundowns On Course

He has also been struggling, and we are doing our best to have him in proper condition. We need to protect these players, so I think that with a little bit of time everything will be OK, Cardoso said. Rayners celebrated his goal with teammates as Sundowns secured their place in the semifinal. The victory keeps Sundowns on course for silverware in the Carling Knockout.

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The match was played on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Golden Arrows coach Ncikazi has also responded to talk of a fallout with Ouaddou, while Khoza has threatened that the PSL may move the derby to Moses Mabhida.