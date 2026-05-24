Sundowns Clinch First Champions League Title in 10 Years

Mamelodi Sundowns have secured a historic 1-0 victory in the second leg of the 2025-26 CAF Champions League final against AS FAR of Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday night.

South Africa n football side Mamelodi Sundowns secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory in the second leg of the 2025-26 CAF Champions League final against AS FAR of Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday night.

The Brazilians have praised their progress and progress in South African football’s revival after coming from behind to draw level in the scoreline after their 1-0 defeat in the first leg at home last Sunday. The herdee title win provides Sundowns with a first Champions League title in ten years, since their 2016 success and brings them a second title in the competition after last year’s final.

This is coach Miguel Cardoso’s first Champions League title as well as his third in a row after having lost with Esperance Tunis and Mamelodi Sundowns previously. The Brazilians have also shown they are the top team in the continent’s premier club title, with a squad of super talented players. Their big match against Bafana Bafana next Sunday comes less than three weeks after winning the second round





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CAF Champions League Mamelodi Sundowns AS FAR South Africa Morocco Football

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