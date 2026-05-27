Sundowns Bring CAF Champions League Glory Home, Inspire Future Generations

Mamelodi Sundowns arrive in Pretoria with the CAF Champions League trophy after a hard-fought victory over AS FAR, ending North African dominance and inspiring South African football.

Mamelodi Sundowns arrived in Pretoria on Tuesday evening, led by their jubilant Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso , as they embarked on a celebratory trophy tour following their historic conquest of the CAF Champions League.

The team, accompanied by gleaming silverware, was greeted by thousands of ecstatic fans at the Union Buildings, where they showcased the coveted trophy that signifies their supremacy in African club football. This victory, achieved by defeating Morocco's AS FAR 2-1 on aggregate in the final held in Rabat, marks Sundowns' third continental title, following their triumphs in 2016 and 2020. It also ends a dominant streak by North African clubs, who had won the previous five editions.

For South African football, this win is a monumental achievement, echoing Orlando Pirates' iconic success in 1995. The journey to this pinnacle was arduous, requiring immense dedication, strategic depth, and an unwavering belief in the club's philosophy. Sundowns' consistent performance in the CAF Champions League over the past decade has been nothing short of remarkable. Under the previous guidance of Pitso Mosimane, the club transformed its approach to continental football, prioritizing it alongside domestic commitments.

This shift involved building a squad with remarkable depth, allowing them to compete in multiple competitions simultaneously-a feat that has become their hallmark. Players like Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena, who also represent Bafana Bafana, have managed the grueling schedule of club and international duties with resilience. Last season, Sundowns fell short in the final against Egypt's Pyramids, but they used that heartbreak as fuel.

This year, they displayed tactical maturity and mental fortitude, overturning a first-leg deficit in the semifinals and holding firm in the final. Their triumph is a testament to the club's long-term vision and investment in African football excellence. While Sundowns celebrate, their domestic rivals Orlando Pirates also deserve recognition. Pirates ended Sundowns' dominance in the Betway Premiership this season, winning the league title and breaking a near-monopoly that had lasted several years.

This rivalry has elevated the standard of South African football, pushing both teams to new heights. However, concerns linger about the support structure for clubs participating in continental competitions. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has repeatedly called for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to ease fixture congestion for teams involved in Africa. His plea is valid: with a schedule that often demands three matches per week, including long travels across the continent, the physical and mental toll on players is immense.

If Pirates had advanced further in the Champions League, they too would have faced similar challenges. The PSL must consider aligning domestic fixtures to allow South African clubs to compete effectively on the continental stage without sacrificing domestic performance. As Sundowns' victory shows, it is possible to excel in both, but it requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders-clubs, league officials, and sponsors-to foster an environment where African success is not an exception but an expectation





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