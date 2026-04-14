Sunday Times Subscription Guide: Your Access to South African News and Analysis

This guide provides comprehensive information on subscribing to the Sunday Times, including digital and print options, delivery details, and customer support resources.

The publication provides up-to-the-minute news, analysis, and insights, continuously updated with original content exclusively available online. Readers can explore various subscription options, including digital-only packages and bundles that combine digital access with print editions . The Sunday Times Daily is published once a day, curating news, premium journalism, and opinions from leading commentators. This daily edition complements the free, real-time news offered on TimesLIVE and the weekly content exclusive to Sunday Times subscribers. Subscriptions can be tailored to individual preferences, providing access to the Sunday Times website, print editions , or a combination of both. A day pass is also available, granting 24-hour digital access to the Sunday Times for a nominal fee. Home delivery of print editions is available in major metropolitan areas, with newspapers delivered by specific times depending on the day. Delivery is limited to accessible addresses, and readers are encouraged to contact customer service for inquiries about delivery routes or areas.

Great journalism requires significant investment. While advertising revenue contributes, it is not sufficient to sustain the high-quality, trustworthy reporting the publication aims to deliver. Reader support through subscriptions is crucial for funding investigative journalism and expanding the scope of news coverage. Registration on the website is free and allows users to participate in discussions and subscribe to newsletters. The registration process involves providing basic information such as an email address, name, surname, and password, followed by email verification. Existing print subscribers automatically gain access to the Sunday Times website and mobile applications using their registered email address. Users with corporate subscriptions and BusinessLIVE Premium subscribers are subject to different access rules. International readers in Zimbabwe and Botswana can receive printed copies, and e-editions are available worldwide. A pensioner discount is offered to subscribers over 60, with identity number verification required. Subscribers can switch between subscription packages at any time by contacting customer service.

Subscribers can manage their profile and newsletter subscriptions. Changing the registered email address requires a specific process, including signing out and re-registering with the new email. Subscribers experiencing difficulty accessing subscriber-only content should verify they are signed in. The publication aims to provide comprehensive news coverage and a user-friendly experience for its subscribers. Customer service is available via telephone to assist with subscription management, access issues, and general inquiries.

The publication's commitment to quality journalism, combined with a user-friendly approach to subscriptions, is designed to ensure readers are well-informed and connected to the news and analysis they value





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