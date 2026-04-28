Sunday Times Editor Placed on Leave Amid Lottery Fund Misuse Allegations

Makhudu Sefara, editor of the Sunday Times, has been placed on special leave following a report by the SIU alleging his involvement in the misappropriation of funds from the National Lotteries Commission. The investigation implicates two companies, Todi Media and Zibsiflo NPC, in the misuse of over R3.2 million.

Arena Holdings , the parent company of the Sunday Times , has taken the significant step of placing its editor, Makhudu Sefara , on special leave. This action follows the release of a damning report by the Special Investigating Unit ( SIU ) which alleges Sefara’s involvement in impropriety concerning the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

The SIU’s investigation centers around a grant of R1.5 million awarded to Todi Media in 2018, and alleges that Sefara improperly benefited from this funding, receiving approximately R500,000. The intended purpose of the grant was to support a media project designed to cover expenses for journalists, specifically accommodation, vehicle rental, and marketing initiatives.

However, the SIU’s findings indicate that these funds were instead diverted for personal enrichment, raising serious questions about financial accountability and ethical conduct. This revelation casts a shadow over the Sunday Times and Arena Holdings, prompting an immediate internal review of the situation. The allegations against Sefara are particularly concerning given the NLC’s history of reported mismanagement and corruption, and the SIU’s ongoing efforts to recover misappropriated funds.

The case highlights the challenges faced by media organizations in maintaining integrity and transparency when dealing with potentially compromised funding sources. The SIU’s work is crucial in uncovering such instances of alleged wrongdoing and holding those responsible accountable. The SIU’s investigation doesn’t stop with Todi Media. A second non-profit company, Zibsiflo NPC, has also been implicated in the misuse of NLC funds.

Zibsiflo received R1.71 million earmarked for a women’s soccer clinic. However, the SIU’s investigation revealed that these funds were similarly misappropriated, suggesting a pattern of fraudulent activity within the NLC’s grant allocation process. The combined impact of the alleged wrongdoing by both Todi Media and Zibsiflo is substantial, with the SIU having successfully recovered R3.2 million to date. This recovery represents a positive step towards rectifying the financial losses incurred by the NLC and, ultimately, the South African public.

The SIU’s continued efforts to trace and recover further misappropriated funds are expected to yield additional results in the coming months. The investigation underscores the importance of robust oversight mechanisms and stringent financial controls within organizations that manage public funds. The fact that two separate entities are accused of similar offenses suggests systemic weaknesses that need to be addressed to prevent future occurrences.

The case also raises questions about the due diligence processes employed by the NLC when awarding grants and monitoring the use of funds. In response to the SIU’s report, Arena Holdings has announced the commencement of a comprehensive internal investigation to thoroughly examine the allegations against Makhudu Sefara. This investigation will aim to determine the veracity of the claims made by the SIU and assess any potential breaches of company policy or legal regulations.

Meanwhile, Sefara himself has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. In a written statement, he acknowledged hosting a media workshop in 2018 and asserted that the funds received from Todi Media were utilized appropriately for that purpose. He further claims to possess evidence demonstrating that no funds were misused and has accused the SIU of failing to adequately verify its information before publicly implicating him.

This defense raises concerns about the accuracy of the SIU’s findings and the potential for reputational damage to Sefara. The outcome of Arena Holdings’ internal investigation will be critical in determining the next steps, which could range from disciplinary action to a full exoneration of Sefara. The situation remains fluid, and further developments are anticipated as the investigations progress.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of ethical journalism and the need for media organizations to uphold the highest standards of integrity





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National Lotteries Commission SIU Sunday Times Makhudu Sefara Corruption Todi Media Zibsiflo NPC Investigation Arena Holdings

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