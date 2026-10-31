Yellow Level 4 Storm Warning Puts Durban and KwaZulu-Natal on High Alert

eThekwini disaster teams are on standby as severe thunderstorms, flooding, hail and lightning threaten KwaZulu-Natal, while a heatwave grips the Highveld until Monday.

Durban and much of KwaZulu-Natal are on high alert as severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, hail and lightning are expected across eThekwini and most of the province.

The eThekwini Municipality has placed its disaster management and emergency services teams on high alert following a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms. The South African Weather Service issued the Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms over most parts of KwaZulu-Natal, except the north-east. Heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning could result in flooding and damage to settlements and infrastructure.

Also read KwaZulu-Natal Pitches Province as Global Production Hub at FAME Week Africa 2026

Emergency Response Placed on Standby

The municipality said resources have been placed on standby to respond to incidents including flooding, damage to infrastructure, fallen trees blocking roads and other weather-related emergencies. Disaster management teams are monitoring flood-prone areas, with emergency personnel and equipment ready for rapid deployment wherever required. Disaster Management Director Vincent Ngubane urged residents to take the warning seriously. He said: Our teams are closely monitoring areas prone to weather-related incidents, and resources are on standby to respond swiftly wherever they are needed.

Advertisement

We urge residents to take the warning seriously and put their safety first. Residents living in flood-prone areas are urged to move valuables to a location above the expected flood level. People living in rural areas should move livestock to higher ground where possible. Motorists should reduce their speed and maintain a safe following distance, particularly during heavy rain when visibility and road conditions can deteriorate quickly.

Anyone who becomes trapped in a vehicle during flooding should leave the vehicle and move to higher ground, provided it is safe to do so. Residents are encouraged to monitor the City's official communication platforms for further weather and emergency updates, and anyone who needs emergency assistance can contact the relevant city services. Residents in vulnerable areas should take the necessary precautions before conditions deteriorate and avoid unnecessary travel during the warning period.

Lightning Strike in Durban North

A lightning strike damaged a Durban North home, though the homeowner said his family escaped injury. A Yellow Level 2 warning is in place for severe thunderstorms in places over the Joe Gqabi, Chris Hani, OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo district municipalities in the Eastern Cape, as well as the extreme south-eastern parts of Mpumalanga. Localised damage to settlements and property, localised flooding of roads and bridges, and localised disruption to power supply and communications are possible.

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over the Chris Hani and Alfred Nzo district municipalities in the Eastern Cape. It will also affect the Highveld and parts of the escarpment of Mpumalanga, and the northern parts of Gauteng, persisting until Monday, 2 November. Gauteng faces another hot day as the heatwave grips northern areas until Monday, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers expected.

Advertisement

Polokwane and Upington are expected to reach 34°C, with 33°C forecast for Pretoria and 32°C for Johannesburg. Cape Town can expect 22°C and George 19°C, while Pietermaritzburg is expected to reach 26°C. Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, parts of the Free State, and the central and western parts of North West.

It will be partly cloudy and hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, and very hot in places in the north. Fine conditions are expected in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme west, Lowveld and northern part of the escarpment. It will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers over the western and southern parts.

It will be cloudy along the coast in the morning and cool in places in the south, while it will be warm in places along the West Coast. Cloudy and cool conditions with light rain are expected along the south coast and adjacent interior, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the north-eastern parts from the afternoon. The region's expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

It will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain, but scattered showers and thundershowers in the north. Cloudy conditions, cool to warm, with scattered showers and rain are expected, with scattered showers and thundershowers in the north. Along the coast, the wind will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming southerly in the afternoon and south-easterly in the evening.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the north, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east. Along the coast, the wind will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming southerly to south-westerly from the south by mid-morning, spreading to Richards Bay in the afternoon.