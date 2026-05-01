Sun Yang Files Police Report Amid Cyberbullying Claims

Three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang has reported a case of 'large-scale' cyberbullying to police in Hangzhou, China, following the circulation of false and defamatory information online. His team vows to pursue legal action against those responsible.

Chinese swimming star Sun Yang , a three-time Olympic gold medalist, has taken legal action against online harassment, filing a police report following what his team describes as a sustained campaign of 'large-scale' cyberbullying.

The 34-year-old swimmer recently made a comeback to competitive swimming in 2024, following a four-year ban stemming from a controversial incident during a 2018 doping control test. Sun Yang maintains his innocence regarding the circumstances surrounding the broken vials of blood, a point of contention that continues to fuel debate. His team released a statement on Friday detailing the recent surge in false and damaging information circulating online, characterizing it as a deliberate and coordinated effort to defame the athlete.

This online activity, they claim, goes beyond isolated incidents and constitutes 'organised and planned cyberbullying'. The team’s statement, posted on social media alongside a photograph of the police report acknowledgement, explicitly warns individuals spreading misinformation to immediately remove all infringing content and halt further dissemination. They emphasized that a dedicated legal team has been diligently collecting evidence and is prepared to pursue all available legal avenues, including civil lawsuits, administrative penalties, and even criminal charges, against those responsible.

This firm stance signals a zero-tolerance approach to the online attacks and a commitment to protecting Sun Yang’s reputation. The incident highlights a growing concern within Chinese authorities regarding what state-run media has termed 'toxic fandom' – an intensely passionate, and sometimes aggressive, fan base that can quickly turn hostile towards perceived critics of their idols.

This phenomenon is not unique to Sun Yang, but his case has brought the issue into sharp focus, prompting discussions about the responsibilities of online platforms and the need for stronger protections against cyberbullying. Sun Yang’s achievements in the pool have made him a national icon in China. He became the country’s first male Olympic swimming champion, achieving victory in both the 400m and 1500m freestyle events at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

However, his career has been marked by controversy. Accusations of cheating surfaced during the 2016 Rio Olympics, and in 2019, two competitors notably refused to share the medal podium with him at the World Championships, a gesture widely interpreted as a protest against his past conduct. These incidents, coupled with the doping controversy, have made him a frequent target of online criticism and negativity.

The current wave of cyberbullying appears to be a resurgence of these past grievances, amplified by the anonymity and reach of the internet. The swimmer’s decision to involve the police demonstrates the seriousness with which he and his team are treating the situation, and it could set a precedent for how Chinese athletes respond to online harassment in the future.

The outcome of the police investigation and any subsequent legal proceedings will be closely watched, not only by Sun Yang’s fans but also by those concerned about the growing problem of online abuse and defamation





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