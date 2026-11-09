Suliman Carrim Challenges WhatsApp Evidence in Musina Court Bail Hearing

Former North West ANC treasurer Suliman Carrim disputes the legality of seized phone data in Musina Magistrate's Court, challenging bail conditions set by the Commission Recommendations Task Team.

Former North West African National Congress treasurer Suliman Carrim formally challenged the admissibility of digital evidence obtained from his mobile device during a bail hearing at the Musina Magistrate's Court on 9 November. The legal proceedings were initiated following Carrim's arrest at OR Tambo International Airport on 15 October, where authorities seized his phone and subsequently extracted WhatsApp messages without prior authorization, according to the defense team.

Disputed Digital Evidence Acquisition

Suliman Carrim explicitly stated that he did not consent to the downloading of data from his personal device, noting that no search warrant had been presented to authorize such a specific action. The defense argued that the investigating officer had copied these messages without providing copies to the legal team, thereby violating procedural standards. He reserved his right to challenge how this information was obtained and presented to the court, asserting that the state was expected to hand over the messages for review.

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The state's position relied heavily on characterizing Carrim as a significant flight risk rather than focusing solely on the disputed evidence. Captain Jimmy Kubayi of the Commission Recommendations Task Team argued that Carrim had failed to disclose eight properties and was servicing a R30 million bond that exceeded his declared monthly income. Kubayi further noted that the applicant holds residency in the United Arab Emirates, a jurisdiction the state claimed has shown unwillingness to extradite suspects back to South Africa.

Financial Discrepancies and Residency Claims

Carrim responded to the allegations regarding his financial disclosures by clarifying that his statement about property ownership was not an exhaustive list of all personal and company assets. The legal team emphasized that the conditions imposed by the state were actually aimed at restricting their client's lawyers, who had written to the commission within 48 hours of the arrest. The defense contended that these restrictions were unnecessary given the nature of the charges and the client's cooperation.

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Captain Kubayi rejected the defense's claims regarding the client's ability to attend legal proceedings, stating that no doctor's letter had been presented to prove that Carrim was unfit to attend court or the commission. The investigating officer maintained that the applicant's health status did not impede his legal obligations and that the bail conditions were justified based on the financial evidence provided by the state.

Charges Related to Vehicle Transport

The criminal charges against Suliman Carrim stem from two financed vehicles intercepted at the Beitbridge border post on 22 July, which were allegedly bound for Malawi. He denied any involvement in knowing, aiding, or authorizing the transportation of these vehicles, stating that he was a patient in Cape Town at the time. His lawyers argued that ABSA had approved an earlier trip to Malawi and subsequently released the vehicles to Ziggy Investments CC, distancing their client from the alleged illegal arrangement.

Legal representatives also questioned the state's reasoning regarding money laundering charges, submitting that the state must explain how already financed vehicles became proceeds of unlawful activity. They further claimed that the state stopped accepting guilty pleas from co-accused individuals only after Carrim joined the case, suggesting a tactical shift in the prosecution's strategy. This defense highlighted the complexity of the financial trails and the need for clearer evidence linking Carrim to the illicit transactions.

Bail Conditions and Future Court Dates

The Musina Magistrate's Court granted Carrim R100 000 bail on 28 October to arrange his next appearance at the Madlanga commission. The defense argued that the applicant could not flee because the investigating officer currently held his passport, ensuring his physical presence in South Africa. They offered to accept strict conditions, including a verified home address, police reporting requirements, and a travel ban prohibiting all international travel without prior court permission.

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The legal team reiterated that Carrim was willing to accept a condition prohibiting all international travel without prior permission from the competent court, demonstrating his commitment to the judicial process. This proposal aimed to alleviate the state's concerns about flight risk while maintaining the integrity of the ongoing investigations. The court will continue to monitor the case as legal arguments regarding evidence admissibility and bail conditions proceed.