Suliman Carrim bail judgment reserved until next Monday in Musina magistrate's court

Businessman Suliman Carrim will hear next Monday whether he will be granted bail after his application was postponed for judgment in the Musina magistrate's court. He faces charges of theft of vehicles, fraud, and uttering stemming from an alleged attempt to smuggle two financed vehicles out of South Africa.

Suliman Carrim will know next Monday whether he will be granted bail after his application was postponed for judgment in the Musina magistrate's court. Carrim faces charges of theft of vehicles, fraud, and uttering.

The charges stem from allegations of an attempt to smuggle two financed vehicles out of the country. Two of his employees, who were caught driving the cars, are his co-accused in the matter. The case was postponed on Monday, after the defence's submissions and the reading of Carrim's replying affidavit, in which he disputed several allegations raised by the state in opposing his release. The defence team told the court that Carrim is not a flight risk.

Also read State Opposes Bail for Businessman Suliman Carrim Citing Flight Risk

Defence Argues Suliman Carrim Is Not A Flight Risk

His legal team argued that Carrim was not a flight risk, pointing to his family responsibilities, substantial assets and business interests in South Africa. During oral submissions, the defence told the court that Carrim had two wives and three children, with his daughters attending school in Midrand. His businesses also employ close to 1,000 people, with his lawyers arguing that his continued detention could affect the operations and future of the companies.

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The defence further highlighted that Carrim's passport was already in the possession of the authorities and that he did not have travel documents allowing him to leave South Africa while a separate Pretoria matter was pending. His legal team said he had previously been granted bail in the Pretoria magistrate's court, on October 28, after the state also argued that he was a flight risk.

The court imposed 12 conditions, which the defence said could also be applied should he be released. Carrim's lawyers also pointed to his two investment properties and a vehicle in Dubai, which they said he had voluntarily disclosed, arguing that his international interests did not mean he intended to flee.

Carrim Denies Knowledge Of Vehicle Smuggling Plan

On the allegations relating to the two Absa-financed vehicles allegedly destined for Malawi, Carrim denied knowing about or approving a plan to take them across the border without the bank's permission. His legal team argued that he had been admitted to a clinic in Cape Town from July 17 to 25. The alleged incident took place on July 22.

They said he had instructed his co-accused to wait until he was discharged so he could arrange the necessary permission from Absa, which is financing the vehicles. Carrim further denied breaching a bail condition imposed by the Pretoria magistrate's court which ordered him to reach out to the Madlanga commission and make arrangements to appear before it. Carrim said his lawyers had communicated with the commission and complied with the requirements.

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His legal team maintained that any concerns about him absconding could be addressed through strict bail conditions, including remaining at his verified South African residence, reporting to police and not travelling internationally without court permission. Earlier, senior state prosecutor Jan Krijt told the court that Carrim was a flight risk and he could settle in any country if granted bail.

State Raises Extradition And Property Concerns

The state does not rely on a general assertion that extradition from the UAE is impossible or unavailable but submits that the practical enforceability of any extradition process is relevant, Krijt said. In recent years, it has been difficult for South Africa to extradite A.J Gupta from the UAE. This concern also comes before this court.

The state further relies on information obtained from property records indicating that the accused has an interest in properties which were not disclosed in his bail affidavit. The matter was postponed on Monday after the defence's submissions and the reading of Carrim's replying affidavit. Judgment is expected next Monday.