Sugar prices have risen nearly 25% since the start of 2026 as El Niño weather, biofuel demand and export restrictions tighten global supply, according to Coface.

Sugar prices have climbed nearly 25% since the start of 2026, driven by tightening global supply, rising ethanol production and export restrictions, according to a market analysis from Coface. The benchmark raw sugar price rose above US$450 per ton in mid-October, its highest level in almost two years.

The rally matters well beyond the largest producing countries. Coface economist Simon Lecoume said South Africa produces about two million tonnes of sugar annually, roughly 1% of global production, making it one of Africa's largest sugar producers and a significant supplier within the Southern African Customs Union (SACU).

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How Supply Shortfalls Are Driving Sugar Prices Higher

Coface's data shows that while most agricultural commodity markets have been flat since the start of the new marketing year, sugar prices have kept rising. The S&P GSCI Agriculture Index has fallen 16% since the start of September, yet the sugar-specific index still rose 1% over the same period.

Lecoume said that since the start of the year, the benchmark raw sugar price has surged by around 25%. Coface noted that supply conditions now largely determine price movements, with three factors fuelling the upward pressure: adverse weather linked to El Niño, a biofuels boom driven by rising oil prices, and export restrictions.

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The International Sugar Organisation now forecasts a global deficit of 0.2 million tonnes for the 2026-27 marketing year, which runs from October to September. That compares with a surplus of 1.1 million tonnes in the previous marketing year, and the organisation's outlook reflects expected production declines in most major producing regions, which together account for more than half of global output. Coface's update warned that this deficit could prove larger than anticipated.

El Niño Is Hitting Brazil, India and Thailand

El Niño is a natural climate pattern that causes sea surface temperatures to rise across the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. Coface says the pattern is taking a heavy toll on the main sugarcane producers.

Brazil, the world's leading sugar producer with 23.5% of global production, experienced heavy rain in September and early October in the Centre-South region, which accounts for over 90% of its output. The rain disrupted the final stages of the harvest and crushing, delayed access to plantations and reduced sugar content. Cane crushed from March through the end of September fell 2.9% year on year to 510 million tonnes.

India, which accounts for 16% of global production, ended its south-west monsoon with a 12.6% nationwide rainfall shortfall. Coface notes that this monsoon is essential for sugarcane growth between June and September, so crop development and expected yields have been hampered. Thailand, the world's fifth-largest producer with 6% of global output, is expected to see a 17% decline in sugar production in 2026-27, to less than 10 million tonnes.

Ethanol Blending and Europe's Heatwave Cut Sugar Output

Brazil and India have repeatedly raised mandatory ethanol blending rates in fuel to reduce their reliance on diesel and petrol imports. Brazil raised its mandate from 30% to 32% in July, applying until January 2027, while India reached its 20% target, originally set in 2018 for 2030, ahead of schedule in 2025.

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The rise in oil prices since the start of the war in Iran, combined with sluggish sugar prices in the first half of the year, has further encouraged cane diversion to ethanol. In South-Central Brazil, the share of sugarcane allocated to sugar production fell below 47% over the first five months of the 2026-27 season, down from nearly 53% a year earlier.

The European Union, the world's third-largest producer with 8% of global output, saw record-breaking summer heatwaves that severely affected sugar beet harvests, independently of El Niño. Coface expects EU sugar production to fall 20% for the 2026-27 marketing year, to 13.5 million tonnes.

What Recent Price Gains Mean for Supply Next

Recent sugar price gains have improved the relative attractiveness of sugar production for producers. Coface said adjustments by Brazilian producers are unlikely to offset the accumulated shortfall fully, so supply tightness could persist.

Coface said El Niño is expected to keep weighing on production at least until the first quarter of 2027. Coface's analysis suggests upward pressure on sugar prices will likely be maintained in the coming months, as the deficit could prove larger than the International Sugar Organisation currently forecasts.