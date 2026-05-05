Sue Duminy Celebrates Unique ‘Wedding’ at AfrikaBurn Festival

Former cricketer JP Duminy’s ex-wife, Sue Duminy, shares photos from her unconventional ‘wedding’ at the AfrikaBurn music festival, highlighting the event’s focus on art, community, and personal connection. The festival, known for its bohemian atmosphere, provided a unique setting for the couple’s celebration.

Former South African cricketer JP Duminy’s ex-wife, Sue Duminy , has shared more photos from her unique ‘wedding’ at the AfrikaBurn music festival, which took place last week in the Tankwa Karoo.

The event, known for its bohemian and artistic vibe, provided the perfect backdrop for the couple’s unconventional celebration. Sue, a well-known figure in South African social circles, posed alongside her partner, Cape Town businessman Roberto Franco, in a series of pictures that captured the essence of their special day.

The couple was seen beaming in front of a mutant vehicle adorned with a ‘Just Married’ sign, while another photo featured them standing next to a sign that read ‘My Big Fat Tankwa Wedding. ’ Sue’s massive diamond engagement ring was prominently displayed, adding a touch of glamour to the rustic setting. In her caption, Sue described AfrikaBurn as a sacred space where heart and soul connect, and ego dissolves.

She emphasized the festival’s ability to create a sense of community and creativity, where the constraints of the material world fade away. This year’s event was particularly memorable for her, as she found her ‘twin flame’ and gave her heart. She expressed how the festival’s magic helps her revive her faith, love, hope, and trust in humanity whenever life gets tough.

Rachel Kolisi, who recently went through a public divorce from Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, congratulated Sue on her new chapter. The AfrikaBurn festival, held annually in the remote Tankwa Karoo, is a celebration of art, music, and human connection. It attracts thousands of participants who come to experience the unique blend of creativity and freedom that the event offers.

Sue’s decision to hold her ‘wedding’ at the festival highlights the growing trend of unconventional celebrations that prioritize personal meaning over traditional norms. The event’s emphasis on community and self-expression resonates with many who seek a deeper connection to themselves and others.

Meanwhile, other news stories have captured the public’s attention. In a tragic turn of events, the remains of Mpumalanga businessman Gabriel Batista are believed to have been found inside the belly of a crocodile. The incident has shocked the community and raised questions about safety in the region. In sports, Orlando Pirates secured a 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium, narrowing the gap on Betway Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to just two points.

The win has boosted the team’s morale and set the stage for an exciting finish to the season. Additionally, Musa Khawula, who is currently on the run, faces jail time after being found guilty of contempt of court for failing to apologize to Julius Malema. The legal drama has drawn significant media attention and sparked debates about freedom of speech and the rule of law.

On a lighter note, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie announced the 16 winners of the Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fans Competition. The competition, designed to celebrate South African sports fans, has brought joy to the winners and highlighted the country’s passion for football. Lastly, the Daily Lotto jackpot stands at an estimated R450,000, offering players a chance to win big and change their lives





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