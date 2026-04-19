Sudanese Band Aswat Almadina Uses Music as a Force for Peace Amidst War and Displacement

Members of the influential Sudanese band Aswat Almadina, now dispersed globally due to conflict, are using their music to advocate for peace and inspire hope in their war-torn homeland. The band's unique blend of Middle Eastern folk, urban pop, and jazz, originally inspired by the sounds of Khartoum, continues to resonate with fans, addressing social issues and offering a message of unity.

Scattered across the globe, the members of Aswat Almadina , a prominent Sudanese band, find solace and purpose in their music, a beacon of hope for peace in a nation torn apart by conflict. Timon, a founding member, was among those who fled Sudan two months after the war erupted in 2023. The visceral images of death, destruction, and burnt vehicles in Khartoum left him deeply traumatized.

The ongoing conflict has claimed over 150,000 lives and displaced approximately 12 million people, a crisis the United Nations has characterized as the world's largest humanitarian catastrophe. Aswat Almadina, whose name translates to Sounds of the City, was established in 2014 by Timon, whose birth name is Mohammed Almustafa, and other like-minded musicians. Their unique sound is a captivating fusion of Middle Eastern folk melodies, contemporary urban pop rhythms, and the improvisational spirit of jazz. This distinctive blend originated from the vibrant atmosphere of Khartoum, a metropolis that once thrived with over seven million inhabitants. As Timon describes, their music is an embodiment of their surroundings: 'Our music comes from the atmosphere in Khartoum, the natural sounds of the city, the sounds of the people, the sounds of the streets.' The band quickly garnered a substantial and dedicated following, particularly among the Sudanese youth, achieving the distinction of being the first Sudanese band to embark on a national tour. Ibrahem Mahmoud, the co-founder and lead vocalist, recounts a poignant moment: 'I remember one time we were performing, and we saw one lady holding a sign that said: Your music saved my life.' Their lyrical content, which tackled pressing issues such as social injustice, corruption, and the daily challenges faced by young people, led to their recognition as UNDP Goodwill Ambassadors in 2017. For Ibrahem, music and activism were inextricably linked long before the 2019 uprising that ultimately led to the ousting of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir. He faced repeated arrests by national security forces due to his politically charged songs. 'I got arrested a lot by national security because of what I was doing - singing the truth. Thank God I'm still alive,' he remarks with a wry smile. The initial unrest in December 2018 was sparked by Bashir's austerity measures, implemented to combat a worsening economic downturn. Reductions in bread and fuel subsidies ignited widespread protests that rapidly spread from the eastern regions to the capital, culminating in nationwide demands for his removal after three decades in power. Currently residing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after spending several years in Nairobi, Kenya, Ibrahem acknowledges the persistent uncertainty of life in exile. 'I don't consider myself based in Saudi Arabia. I'm just visiting. My journey is still going on, and I don't know when it will end,' he shared with the BBC Focus on Africa podcast. Meanwhile, Timon has established himself in Cairo, Egypt, having navigated a challenging journey from the United Arab Emirates to reunite with his family after a two-year separation. Timon now finds himself in a dimly lit studio, gazing at a photograph from one of Aswat Almadina's final performances in Khartoum, a month before the war began. 'It was a month before the war. When you look at this, there was a Khartoum. There were very lovely nights in Sudan.' He vividly recalls being with several other band members in a small studio in Khartoum, surrounded by their instruments—electric guitars, keyboards, drums, and saxophones—immersed in the creative process of writing lyrics and recording new material. The war years have reduced cities across the nation to rubble. 'It was a confusing moment. We didn't know what was going on. We had never been in this situation before. It was very, very confusing.' Initially believing the conflict would be short-lived, Ibrahem found temporary refuge in their recording studio, continuing his musical endeavors. He began writing and recording a song titled Give Peace A Chance, a remote collaboration with a musician in central Sudan. The process was fraught with difficulties, including unstable internet connections and the constant threat of shelling, making file exchanges a significant challenge. Despite the physical distances that now separate them, the bond among Aswat Almadina's members remains strong. They continue to collaborate virtually, working on a new track called Sudan, a song that aims to capture both the nation's inherent beauty and its profound suffering. The release of this song is planned for April, and the band anticipates it will resonate deeply with their listeners during this period of immense devastation. They hold onto the fervent hope that one day, Aswat Almadina will once again share the same stage and create music together in person. 'There's always hope. I want everyone, not just me, to speak about peace and love. That's what will make things better, more than speaking about war.' This sentiment echoes the challenges faced by many in Sudan, as highlighted in related reports about the footballers' experiences during the civil war, and the broader impact of conflict on civilian lives. The band's commitment to their art and their message of peace underscores the enduring power of music to unite and inspire, even in the darkest of times





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