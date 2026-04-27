Sudan's War: A Makeshift Morgue and the Search for the Missing

A volunteer team in Khartoum is working tirelessly to identify and provide dignified burials for the victims of Sudan's ongoing conflict, facing immense challenges in a country where the infrastructure for handling the dead has collapsed.

In Khartoum , Sudan , a makeshift morgue operates under the leadership of Ali Gebbai, an engineer turned mortician, meticulously documenting the devastating toll of the ongoing conflict.

Thousands of entries, each containing a photograph and burial location, serve as a grim record of the war's victims. Gebbai's team utilizes social media, posting images of recovered bodies and allowing a 72-hour window for families to identify their loved ones. If identification fails, the bodies are prepared with a white shroud and buried according to Muslim customs, a small measure of dignity in a war-torn landscape where many receive only shallow, unmarked graves.

The conflict, now entering its fourth year between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, has claimed at least tens of thousands of lives, with aid organizations estimating the death toll exceeding 200,000. The lack of accurate data and the widespread trauma caused by the unknown fate of missing individuals are deeply concerning. Authorities in Khartoum have exhumed and reburied approximately 28,000 people since regaining control of the city, but this represents only a fraction of the total casualties.

Ethnic massacres in Darfur and drone strikes in Kordofan have added to the immense suffering, with hundreds dying in recent incidents. The absence of functional morgues and a centralized system for identifying and tracking the dead exacerbates the crisis. Khartoum's four morgues were rendered unusable by the war, with some, like the Omdurman morgue, completely destroyed and left to rot. Forensic teams are now focused on exhuming bodies from shallow graves, public spaces, and even sewers.

The widespread practice of burying loved ones in courtyards and streets underscores the desperation and the erosion of human dignity. The situation is mirrored across Sudan, with mass graves and unidentified bodies becoming commonplace. Despite efforts to identify the deceased, many remain anonymous, and Sudan lacks the infrastructure – functioning DNA labs and secure storage facilities – to process and preserve samples for future identification.

The ICRC emphasizes the importance of addressing the issue of missing persons for future recovery and rebuilding trust. The emotional toll on families searching for loved ones is immense, as exemplified by the story of a young man who discovered the fate of his father and uncle after a year-long search. The ongoing conflict has created a profound humanitarian crisis, leaving a lasting scar on Sudanese society





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Sudan Conflict War Khartoum Humanitarian Crisis Missing Persons Darfur ICRC

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