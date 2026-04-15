Sudan's Civil War: A Reporter's Phone Speaks Volumes After Years of Silence

A journalist's phone, silent for years during Sudan's civil war, comes to life, revealing a chronicle of loss and suffering from the besieged city of el-Fasher. The account highlights the devastating impact of the conflict, the humanitarian crisis, and the challenges of communication during the war.

Mohamed Suleiman, a journalist and academic, recounts the horrors of Sudan 's civil war , which entered its fourth year on Wednesday. Suleiman's phone, silent for most of the conflict, came back to life in Port Sudan , delivering a flood of messages accumulated over three years. These messages painted a stark picture of loss, detailing the deaths of colleagues, and friends' inquiries about his survival. The experience triggered a profound emotional response, a mixture of grief and relief. Suleiman was trapped in el-Fasher, a city largely cut off from the world due to a communications blackout and relentless fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), unable to fully communicate the atrocities he witnessed. He describes the systematic killings through drone strikes, bombings, and the brutal siege imposed by the RSF for 18 months, culminating in the fall of el-Fasher in October, which he likened to the Day of Judgment. The conflict, which began in Khartoum on April 15, 2023, quickly spread, particularly affecting Darfur, the RSF stronghold, and has resulted in a de-facto partition of the country. Millions of Sudan ese citizens have been displaced, leading to a severe humanitarian crisis . Diplomatic efforts to mediate a resolution, spearheaded by the US, have proven unsuccessful, with both sides receiving support from regional powers, enabling the continuation of the war.

The fall of el-Fasher marked a particularly devastating chapter of the civil war. The city was subjected to intense fighting between the RSF and local armed groups that were assisting the army in defending the city. As the RSF tightened their siege, a UN-backed food monitor declared famine conditions. The relentless trauma of daily death and hunger led to apocalyptic scenes as civilians desperately attempted to escape. Suleiman witnessed and experienced unimaginable suffering, including women too weak from hunger and thirst to carry their children, forcing them to abandon them. The roads were littered with the dead and injured, with 'very, very large numbers, countless numbers.' He says the lack of communication severely hampered efforts to seek assistance and rescue the wounded. 'There are things I cannot describe because they are inhumane. I cannot talk about them. And the regrettable thing is that the audio-visual media did not convey the scene,' he says. The lack of communications made it difficult for civilians to report what was happening, get help, or even connect with loved ones. Those trying to escape faced a gauntlet of violence and hardship.

The RSF leadership has acknowledged 'individual violations' during the takeover of el-Fasher, claiming they are under investigation, while asserting that the scale of atrocities was exaggerated. Both sides are accused of war crimes, including mass civilian casualties due to air and drone strikes. Communications in el-Fasher were disrupted from the beginning of the war due to fighting and a fuel shortage, leading to a complete blackout. Some residents attempted to use Starlink devices for internet access, but these were expensive and restricted by the army and later confiscated by the RSF. Suleiman highlights the extreme danger faced by journalists attempting to use Starlink, facing accusations of espionage from both sides. The experience underscores the severe restrictions on information flow and the risks faced by those trying to document the conflict. This communications blackout severely hampered the ability of the world to know what was happening in El Fasher and prevented crucial information from getting to those who could help. The failure of communication efforts adds to the suffering of civilians caught in the crossfire of the war





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Sudan Civil War El-Fasher Humanitarian Crisis Communications Blackout

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