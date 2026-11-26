Sudanese Army Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan reportedly agreed to deploy thousands of Sudan Shield Forces recruits to fight Yemen's Houthis for Saudi fuel and military supplies.

Sudanese Army Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has reportedly entered a clandestine agreement with Saudi Arabia to secure vital fuel and military supplies in exchange for deploying thousands of Sudanese fighters to the Yemeni border. This arrangement involves sending an initial contingent of recruits from the Sudan Shield Forces to Saudi territory, with the ultimate destination being Yemen to participate in military operations against Houthi forces. The deal emerges as the Sudan Armed Forces face severe logistical challenges and acute fuel shortages that have crippled operations and daily life in areas under its control.

Details of the Recruitment and Deployment Plan

The core of this behind-closed-doors arrangement centers on the dispatch of at least 10,000 fighters to support Saudi military objectives. According to reports cited by Sudanese journalist Ehab Mohamed Madbou, the deployment includes both regular army personnel and allied fighters from the Sudan Shield Forces. The plan aims to reach the target of 10,000 troops within an 18-month timeframe, marking the start of a broader implementation strategy.

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Recruits are reportedly bound for Saudi territory before being transferred to Yemen to engage in combat operations. The logistical framework for this massive movement remains under negotiation, with significant questions regarding which authorities will oversee the transport and final placement of these soldiers. Despite discrepancies in some reported details, the fundamental understanding involves sending thousands of fighters to the Saudi-Yemeni border to fight alongside the Kingdom.

Economic Hardship Drives Recruitment Strategy

The recruitment drive is taking place against a backdrop of severe economic hardship facing young Sudanese men, which has created a fertile ground for enlistment into foreign wars. Sources close to the matter indicate that financial payments are a key component of the arrangement, offering monetary incentives that are scarce in a war-torn economy. This economic vulnerability is being exploited to fill military ranks for conflicts that are geographically and politically distant from Sudan's own civil war.

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Sudan's leadership is leveraging this economic desperation to secure external support. The agreement with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is designed to provide the Sudan Armed Forces with the fuel and military supplies necessary to sustain their campaign. This strategy allows al-Burhan to bypass domestic supply chain failures and maintain military momentum without relying on internal production or limited international aid.

Geopolitical Implications for Regional Stability

Riyadh's engagement with al-Burhan extends beyond mere fuel supplies, functioning as an external partnership that reinforces the army leadership's efforts to entrench its rule. This deal is part of a wider push to line up regional partners following renewed hostilities with Houthi forces. The collapse of the Yemen truce in September was followed by missile and drone strikes targeting airports and oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, prompting an increased need for ground support.

The deployment of Sudanese soldiers aligns with Saudi Arabia's broader strategy to counter Houthi influence in the region. By integrating Sudanese fighters into the conflict, Saudi Arabia aims to bolster its defensive and offensive capabilities along the Yemeni border. This move underscores the growing reach of proxy warfare, where regional powers utilize external manpower to achieve strategic objectives.

Impact on Sudan's Civil War and Internal Crisis

Critics argue that this arrangement drains Sudan's human capital into regional conflicts unrelated to ending the country's own civil war. The diversion of thousands of young men to fight in Yemen exacerbates the internal instability and hampers efforts to restore peace and stability at home. With Port Sudan facing severe supply shortages and the administration strained by the ongoing conflict, the focus on external engagements raises serious ethical and political concerns.

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The situation highlights the complex interplay between domestic crisis and regional geopolitics. While the deal provides immediate relief for fuel shortages, it may deepen Sudan's entanglement in foreign conflicts. The European platform and other observers have linked the deployment to broader Saudi backing for al-Burhan, suggesting that the kingdom's support is a strategic move to maintain the military's grip on power. This dynamic risks prolonging the civil war by providing the Sudan Armed Forces with the resources to continue fighting their domestic rivals, such as the Rapid Support Forces, rather than pursuing a political settlement.