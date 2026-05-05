Sudan Accuses Ethiopia and UAE of Airport Drone Strikes

Sudan has suspended airport operations after accusing Ethiopia and the UAE of launching drone strikes on Khartoum International Airport and military installations, escalating tensions in the region.

Sudan ese officials have reported a suspension of operations at Khartoum International Airport following a series of drone strikes , escalating tensions in the region. The Sudan ese government has directly accused both Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates of orchestrating these attacks, characterizing them as an act of direct aggression.

The airport, a crucial infrastructure point in the capital city of Khartoum, along with several military installations in the Greater Khartoum area, were targeted on Monday. These strikes have disrupted a period of relative calm that had emerged after the Sudanese military successfully pushed back the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) last year. The resumption of hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure raise serious concerns about the ongoing conflict and its impact on the civilian population.

Sudan’s army claims to possess definitive proof, asserting that the drones originated from Bahir Dar airport in Ethiopia, a claim initially made in March regarding RSF-launched air attacks. They allege tracking an Emirati-owned drone entering Sudanese airspace from Ethiopia, which was subsequently downed, and now connect another drone from the same origin to the recent assault. In response to these accusations, Sudan has initiated the recall of its ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations, as announced by Foreign Minister Mohieddin Salem.

The timing of these attacks is particularly sensitive, occurring just a week after the first direct international commercial flight in three years touched down at Khartoum International Airport, signaling a potential return to normalcy. However, the attacks have forced authorities to impose a 72-hour suspension of all airport operations, hindering efforts to rebuild connectivity and economic activity. The airport has been a central battleground throughout the conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which erupted in 2023.

Previous reports from February, as highlighted by Reuters, suggested Ethiopia was hosting a training camp for RSF fighters and had upgraded the Asosa airport to support drone operations, allegations both Ethiopia and the UAE vehemently denied. Witnesses on Monday corroborated reports of explosions and smoke near the airport, as confirmed by the AFP news agency. The Sudanese information ministry indicated that operations would resume once standard safety protocols are completed.

Sudan’s foreign minister expressed disappointment, stating that despite Ethiopia being considered a brotherly nation, the drone attacks originated from its territory, and that both the UAE and Ethiopia would face consequences for their actions. Ethiopia’s foreign ministry countered by emphasizing the strong historical ties between the two nations and criticized Sudan for not publicly addressing alleged violations of Ethiopian sovereignty by parties involved in the Sudanese civil war.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has already resulted in a devastating humanitarian crisis, with over 150,000 lives lost and 12 million people displaced, making it the world’s largest humanitarian emergency according to the UN. The war has also triggered famine conditions and accusations of genocide in the Darfur region, compounding the suffering of the Sudanese people. The situation remains volatile, with the potential for further escalation and a deepening of the humanitarian catastrophe.

The international community is urging restraint and a return to negotiations to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The accusations leveled against Ethiopia and the UAE add a new layer of complexity to the situation, potentially drawing in regional actors and further destabilizing the region. The suspension of airport operations will undoubtedly exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, hindering the delivery of aid and the evacuation of civilians





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