The new Subaru Outback Wilderness has won Best Off-Road Warrior at the 2027 Buzz Awards and the seventh-generation Outback is a finalist in MotorTrend's 2027 SUV of the Year, ahead of its South African launch.

The new Subaru Outback Wilderness has been named Best Off-Road Warrior at the 2027 Buzz Awards, while the seventh-generation Outback has reached the final stage of MotorTrend's 2027 SUV of the Year competition.

The recognition comes as Subaru prepares to launch the new Outback in South Africa. The Buzz Awards brought together automotive journalists from several publications to recognise vehicles across several categories. The Best Off-Road Warrior award places considerable emphasis on a vehicle's ability to tackle challenging terrain in standard production form, while remaining practical enough for regular use. The Outback Wilderness impressed the judges with an approach that prioritises genuine off-road ability over outright size or extreme performance.

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It combines generous ground clearance, all-terrain tyres and Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system with the road manners and practicality expected of a modern family SUV. CarBuzz drew attention to the Wilderness's off-road geometry, dual-function X-Mode system and ability to negotiate difficult trails without demanding extensive modifications.

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Journalist Brett T. Evans described the Outback as a confidence-inspiring option for those who spend a lot of time outside, with the publication also praising its substantial luggage capacity, accessible loading area and thoughtfully designed interior features. MotorTrend's assessment examined a broader set of qualities, selecting the Outback as one of the eight finalists for its 2027 SUV of the Year award. The evaluation process considers engineering excellence, safety, efficiency, value, design and performance.

Reviewers identified several areas in which the new generation represented a meaningful improvement, particularly its spacious cabin, overall value, and significantly revised infotainment system. Judges praised the improvements made to the vehicle's digital interfaces, with Buyer's Guide director Zach Gale praising the brand for delivering up-to-date tech that it executes better than many rivals. Set to launch locally in late 2026, the seventh-generation Outback brings improved cabin technology, greater versatility and derivatives tailored to different driving needs.

Subaru Outback Launch Date And Range Details

Subaru South Africa has announced the launch date of 3 December, after confirming a fourth quarter time back in September. The first generation not to be based on the Legacy following its discontinuation last year, the Outback transitions from an estate derived model to a crossover based on the brand's global platform shared with the Forester. The South African range will comprise three derivatives, the 2.5 Touring, 2.5 Premium and 2.4 Wilderness.

The Premium is powered by a naturally-aspirated 2.5-litre four-cylinder Boxer engine producing 137 kW and 254 N.m, paired to a supposedly revised Lineartronic CVT, with power sent to all four wheels via the Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. Its ground clearance is 220 mm. The Wilderness uses a turbocharged 2.4-litre Boxer developing 194 kW and 382 N.m, which represents an increase of three kilowatts and six Newton Metres over the North American variant.

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It not only receives the mentioned engine and bespoke styling, but adaptive electronic dampers and a raised suspension that takes ground clearance up to 240mm. Both derivatives feature Subaru's Lineartronic CVT and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, with the Wilderness adding dual-function X-Mode and protective exterior detailing. Its move to a crossover means an increase in towing capacity to 2 000kg, although in the case of the Wilderness, this falls to 1 588kg based on the Australian market variant.

Interior Technology And Safety Features

Inside, the seventh-generation Outback introduces a 12.1-inch central touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, complimented by wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Subaru has confirmed the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 12.1-inch infotainment system for South Africa on both models. The five-seat cabin and folding rear seats preserve the versatility expected of the nameplate, while Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology provides features including adaptive cruise control and pre-collision braking.

Subaru has so far only confirmed its latest EyeSight driver assistance system for both variants. Only expected to be priced at its market launch next month, Subaru South Africa has already confirmed that the Outback's eventual sticker will include a five-year/150 000km warranty as well as a five-year/105 000km maintenance plan as standard.

Due to arrive before the end of 2026, both models will be offered with the same warranty and maintenance plan, with local pricing and final specifications to be confirmed closer to launch.