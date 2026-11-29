Subaru South Africa announces the December 3 launch of the new Outback crossover. The vehicle features updated Boxer engines, increased ground clearance, and a revised towing capacity.

Subaru South Africa has officially confirmed that the all-new Outback will debut on local shores on 3 December. This launch marks a significant generational shift for the model, as it is the first iteration not based on the discontinued Legacy sedan platform. The vehicle now transitions into a dedicated crossover built on the brand's global shared architecture, which it inherits from the Forester.

New Platform Drives Ground Clearance And Specs

The structural change from an estate-derived model to a crossover has fundamentally altered the vehicle's physical dimensions and capabilities. The base Premium variant is equipped with a normally aspirated 2.5-litre flat-four Boxer engine. This powerplant delivers 137kW of power and 254Nm of torque, figures that are slightly enhanced compared to its Forester counterpart. The engine output is managed by a revised Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), which routes power to all four wheels through the Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system.

Also read Novo focuses on preventing childhood obesity as rates rise in South Africa

This new configuration grants the standard Outback a ground clearance of 220 mm. The architectural shift also impacts utility, as the move to a crossover body style increases the maximum towing capacity to 2,000kg. This represents a notable improvement in hauling capability for standard buyers looking for a versatile family vehicle that can handle moderate recreational loads.

Wilderness Variant Adds Turbo Power And Suspension

For buyers seeking higher performance and off-road capability, Subaru South Africa introduces the new Wilderness edition as the flagship model. This variant is powered by a turbocharged 2.4-litre flat-four engine that produces 194kW of power and 382Nm of torque. These figures represent an increase of three kilowatts and six Newton Metres over the North American specification of the same engine.

Advertisement

The Wilderness variant is distinguished by bespoke exterior styling and significant mechanical upgrades designed for rougher terrain. It features adaptive electronic dampers and a raised suspension system that boosts ground clearance to 240 mm. While the standard model offers robust towing, the Wilderness variant sees a specific reduction in this metric. Based on the Australian market specification, the towing capacity for the Wilderness model is limited to 1,588kg.

Tech Features And Warranty Coverage For Buyers

Inside the cabin, both the Premium and Wilderness variants are equipped with Subaru's latest generation EyeSight driver assistance system. The digital interface has been modernized across the board, featuring a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver. Front passengers and the driver share a 12.1-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Subaru South Africa has also confirmed the standard warranty and maintenance package for the upcoming launch. Every Outback purchased will include a five-year or 150,000km warranty. Additionally, the vehicle comes with a five-year or 105,000km maintenance plan as standard equipment. Specific pricing for the 3 December launch is not yet public, but these inclusions define the initial value proposition for South African consumers entering the market next month.