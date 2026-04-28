Sub-Two-Hour Marathon Achieved: Sabastian Sawe Makes History, But Super Shoes Spark Debate on Record Authenticity

Kenyan Sabastian Sawe ran 1:59:30 at the London Marathon, becoming the first man to break two hours in an official race. While historic, the achievement is overshadowed by controversy over carbon-plated super shoes that have dramatically altered the sport, with two other runners also dipping under the previous world record. This opinion piece explores the tension between technological progress and the purity of athletic competition.

The marathon world witnessed a landmark moment on Sunday as Kenyan athlete Sabastian Sawe crossed the finish line of the London Marathon in a staggering 1:59:30, making him the first man to officially break the two-hour barrier in the event.

For decades, the sub-two-hour marathon was considered an almost mythical achievement, a benchmark of human endurance that seemed as unattainable as the four-minute mile once was. That earlier barrier was shattered by British runner Roger Bannister in 1954 on the Iffley Road track in Oxford, a feat that redefined what was possible in middle-distance running.

In the marathon, the pursuit of sub-two hours has been a similar obsession, with the legendary Eliud Kipchoge coming closest in a highly publicized but non-record-eligible attempt. Kipchoge’s 2019 effort in Vienna, where he ran 1:59:40, was assisted by a rotating team of pacemakers and a pace car, conditions that World Athletics deemed ineligible for official recognition.

Sawe’s run in London, however, was conducted under standard competition rules, making it a legitimate world record and a moment of pure athletic history. Yet, even as the celebrations erupted, a shadow of controversy hung over the achievement, one that has become increasingly difficult to ignore in modern distance running. The problem lies not with Sawe’s talent or determination, but with the technological arms race that has fundamentally altered the sport.

The widespread use of carbon-plated super shoes, approved by World Athletics, has provided athletes with a mechanical advantage that critics argue distorts the purity of the competition. These shoes, with their spring-like foam and rigid plates, can improve running economy by four percent or more, a margin that turns marginal gains into world-shattering records. When Sawe crossed the line, he was not alone in his historic time.

Ethiopian runner Yomif Kejelcha finished second in 1:59:41, and Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo took third in 2:00:28, also dipping below the previous official world record. Three athletes in a single race, all running times that were once thought impossible. This cluster of extraordinary performances raises a difficult question: are we witnessing a golden generation of runners, or are we seeing the effects of technology that has made the human body secondary to engineering?

The answer likely involves a bit of both, but the speed at which records have fallen in recent years—often by dozens of seconds in a sport where progress was once measured in seconds over a decade—suggests that the shoes are playing a dominant role. As a purist, I struggle with this new reality.

The beauty of distance running has always been its simplicity: a pair of shorts, a shirt, and shoes that provide minimal cushioning and maximum connection to the ground. The athlete’s body, mind, and willpower were the only variables. Now, the choice of footwear can mean the difference between a personal best and a world record. This is not to diminish Sawe’s monumental effort.

He still had to run 26.2 miles at an average pace of 4:34 per mile, a feat of physical and mental fortitude that few humans can even comprehend. But when we compare his time to those of past legends, we must acknowledge that the playing field is no longer level. The records of Haile Gebrselassie, Paul Tergat, and even Eliud Kipchoge’s official mark were set in a different technological era.

To compare them directly to today’s times is like comparing a wooden tennis racket to a carbon-fiber one. The technology matters, and it matters a lot. Some argue that this is simply progress, that every generation benefits from better equipment, training methods, and nutritional science. That is true, but the magnitude of the improvement is what concerns me.

The sub-two-hour marathon was once a mythical boundary; now it has been breached by three men in a single race. While I celebrate Sawe’s incredible achievement, I cannot help but feel that we have lost something intangible in the process. The mystery, the reverence, the sense that some barriers might remain forever beyond reach—these are the elements that made the chase so compelling. Perhaps I am being too nostalgic, too resistant to change.

But as the records continue to tumble and the shoes continue to evolve, I wonder if we are witnessing the end of an era where the athlete, not the equipment, is the hero of the story. In the end, Sabastian Sawe’s name will be etched in the history books, and rightfully so. He ran a race that will inspire generations.

But let us also remember that he did so with assistance that was invisible to the naked eye but very real in its effect. The debate over super shoes will not go away, and it should not. Because if we do not question how these records are made, we risk losing the very essence of what makes sport meaningful: the celebration of human potential, unassisted and pure.

As the running world basks in the glow of this historic moment, we must also ask ourselves what we are willing to accept in the name of progress. The answer may define the future of the sport for decades to come





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Marathon World Record Super Shoes Sabastian Sawe London Marathon

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sabastian Sawe Breaks Two-Hour Mark in London MarathonKenya’s Sabastian Sawe made history by becoming the first runner to officially break the two-hour mark in the London Marathon, finishing in 1:59:30. Tigst Assefa also set a new women’s only world record.

Read more »

Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe Breaks Two-Hour Marathon Barrier at 2026 London MarathonKenya’s Sabastian Sawe made history by becoming the first athlete to officially break the two-hour marathon mark, winning the 2026 London Marathon in 1:59:30. Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha also dipped under two hours, while Uganda’s Jacob Kiplomo finished third. Sawe’s record surpasses the previous mark set by Kelvin Kiptum in 2023. The race saw multiple athletes achieve sub-two-hour times, with Sawe crediting his preparation and the Adidas Pro Evo 3 supershoe for his success.

Read more »

Sawe Shatters Two-Hour Marathon Barrier in LondonKenyan runner Sebastian Sawe makes history at the London Marathon, becoming the first athlete to officially run a marathon in under two hours, finishing in 1:59:30. Yomif Kejelcha and Jacob Kiplimo also broke the previous world record.

Read more »

Sawe Shatters Two-Hour Marathon Barrier at London MarathonKenya's Sebastian Sawe made history at the London Marathon, becoming the first runner to officially break the two-hour mark with a time of 1:59:30. Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha and Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo also finished under the previous world record. This achievement surpasses Eliud Kipchoge's previous sub-two-hour run which was not officially ratified.

Read more »

Sawe Shatters Marathon Barrier, First Man Under Two HoursKenyan runner Sabastian Sawe makes history at the London Marathon, becoming the first man to complete a marathon in under two hours with a time of 1:59:30, breaking Kelvin Kiptum's previous world record. Tigst Assefa also sets a new women's world record.

Read more »

Sabastian Sawe Makes History: First Official Sub-Two-Hour Marathon in LondonKenya’s Sabastian Sawe becomes the first athlete to officially run a marathon under two hours, clocking 1:59:30 in London. His historic performance, alongside Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, redefines the limits of human endurance and sets a new world record, surpassing Kelvin Kiptum’s previous mark of 2:00:35.

Read more »