Stunning URC Log After Dramatic Draw, Bonus Point Victories And Defeats

The latest URC log includes a dramatic draw, two bonus-point victories, and only one defeat for South African teams in the quarter-finals. The Stormers secured a last-gasp draw against Ulster, the Bulls and Sharks won sensational bonus-point victories over Zebre Parma and Benetton respectively, but it was a distressing defeat for the Lions who lost to Leinster. With three teams in contention for home quarter-finals, all eyes are on the final pool round next week.

Here is how the latest URC log looks after a dramatic draw , two bonus-point victories and only one defeat for the South African teams.quarter-finals, with the latest round of action in the URC certainly having a big impact on the latest log standings.

At the start of the weekend, the Stormers set the tone for an exciting round as they secured a last-gasp 38-38 draw against Ulster in Belfast on Friday night, but it was a result that saw them slip to second on the standings. Meanwhile, the Bulls and Sharks followed with sensational bonus-point victories on Saturday, thumping Zebre Parma 54-19 in Pretoria, and Benetton 46-7 in Durban.

But it was a heartbreak for the Lions, who leaked three late tries in an epic battle against Champions Cup finalists, Leinster, in Dublin to suffer a disappointing 31-7 defeat, which brought their six-match winning streak to a halt





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South African Teams Stormers Ulster Stunning URC Log Last-Gasp Draw Dramatic Draw Bonus Point Victories Delightful Victories

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