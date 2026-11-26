South Africa's student funding model is pushing universities toward bankruptcy, with NSFAS owing more than R9.5bn in tuition fees and facing a budget shortfall exceeding R20bn.

South Africa's student funding model is unaffordable and unsustainable, and it is pushing universities to the brink of bankruptcy, the country's umbrella body for universities told parliament on Wednesday.

The cash-strapped National Student Financial Aid Scheme owes universities more than R9.5bn in tuition fees for the 2026 academic year, according to documents presented to the portfolio committee on higher education and training. Tuition fees represent on average 35 percent of a university's income. Universities are also grappling with escalating debt from self-paying students and a steady decline in their block grants and infrastructure allocations. The current model is not working.

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NSFAS Funding Model Described As Unaffordable And Unsustainable

It is not sustainable for universities. It needs to be addressed at the highest level, said Universities South Africa CEO Phethiwe Matutu. Under the current funding model, which was set in motion by Jacob Zuma in 2018 in response to the FeesMustFall movement, students at tertiary education institutions are eligible for free higher education if they come from a household with an annual income below R350,000.

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However, the NSFAS budget allocation has never been directly linked to the number of students it supports, resulting in persistent budget shortfalls. The scheme has previously drawn on its own reserves and funds reprioritised by the department of higher education and training, but has been unable to do so this year, its acting CEO Laurence Aadnesgaard told MPs. It faces a budget shortfall of more than R20bn, he said.

NSFAS had deliberately prioritised the payment of university student accommodation and allowances over tuition to protect students, he added. NSFAS supports about 65 percent of undergraduates. Urgent discussions are under way with the Treasury to resolve the funding crisis at NSFAS, said the department of higher education and training's deputy director-general for universities, Thandi Lewin. She expressed confidence that a solution would be found.

Upfront Payments Vital For Upcoming Academic Year

Resolving the shortfall was vital, as NSFAS needed to provide universities with upfront payments at the start of the 2027 academic year, she said. These upfront payments cover not only tuition but also students' immediate needs, such as book allowances and accommodation. Matutu highlighted the looming challenge presented by the size of the cohort of learners writing matric exams this year, which at 962,832 candidates is the biggest yet.

Based on prior trends, universities expected about 440,000 candidates to attain a bachelor's pass, far more than the 232,209 undergraduate places planned for 2027, she said. She appealed to the department of basic education to return to releasing the matric results in the first week of January, as it had done before the Covid-19 pandemic, saying doing so in the second week piled pressure on higher education institutions.

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The matric results will be provided to universities at 6am on January 10, in strict confidence, and announced by the minister of basic education on January 11. Candidates will receive their individual results on January 12.