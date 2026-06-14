Stuart Krog Completes Remarkable Comeback to Win Maiden Sunshine Tour Title at Zambia Open

Zimbabwean golfer Stuart Krog secured his first Sunshine Tour victory with a dramatic one-shot victory at the Mopani Zambia Open. After a disappointing opening round left him far down the leaderboard, Krog fired a final-round 66 to overtake overnight leader Jason Roets, who collapsed with three late bogeys. The win at Nkana Golf Club marks a breakthrough for Krog, who has previously recorded multiple top-10 finishes on the tour.

Zimbabwe an golfer Stuart Krog claimed his maiden Sunshine Tour victory at the Mopani Zambia Open , held at Nkana Golf Club . Krog secured a one-shot triumph over Jason Roets after a remarkable final-round comeback.

Starting the tournament with a 76 and sitting in joint 68th place after the first round, Krog mounted a steady charge with rounds of 72 and 69 to move into contention. He entered the final day in joint 14th place at one over par. In the decisive round, Krog carded a flawless 66, featuring seven birdies and a solitary bogey, to finish at five under par.

Roets, who had held the overnight lead, faltered on the back nine with three consecutive bogeys on holes 13, 14 and 15, ultimately falling short by a single stroke. Krog's victory marks the culmination of years of near-misses and top-10 finishes on the Sunshine Tour. After his win, an emotional Krog expressed disbelief and joy, noting his four-over-par position after two rounds forced him to produce a "big weekend and a big final day.

" The tournament was challenging overall, with only ten golfers managing to finish under par. Haydn Porteus, the reigning Sunshine Tour Comeback Player of the Year, and Keagan Thomas shared third place at three under par, each shooting 73 in the final round. Defending champion Samuel Simpson and France's Pierre Viallaneix tied for fifth at two under par. The full leaderboard details reflected a wide field, with many competitors struggling on the demanding Nkana layout.

The event highlighted both the unpredictable nature of golf and the perseverance required to achieve a first professional win





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Golf Sunshine Tour Stuart Krog Mopani Zambia Open Nkana Golf Club Jason Roets Comeback Zimbabwe South Africa Tournament Victory

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