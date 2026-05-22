Structured Partnership and Financial Investment Needed for African Renewal

African development requires a structured partnership where African governments, global capital markets, multilateral development banks, private capital, and non-state actors work together. This partnership is crucial as Africa's development cannot be solely financed by sentiment or delivered by governments working in isolation. Auda-Nepad steering committee confirmed the urgent need to act on the framework, which has remained correct for 25 years, and highlighted challenges such as weak preparation, regulatory fragmentation, and limited domestic capital. They emphasized the need for increased financial investment, political leadership, and credible regulation to close the financing gap for sustainable development goals.

The Auda-Nepad steering committee, which met in May 2026, affirmed the principle that Africa must accelerate transformation and self-reliance. They noted that Africa’s development cannot be willed into existence by any single actor, including markets, donors, or governments.

Africa’s development requires a structured partnership, where African governments, global capital markets, multilateral development banks, private capital, and non-state actors work together towards collective developmental responsibility. The Auda-Nepad steering committee emphasized the urgency to act on the framework, which remains correct after 25 years, and highlighted challenges such as weak preparation, regulatory fragmentation, limited domestic capital, and uneven state capacity, hindering the implementation of regional projects.

They also mentioned the need for increased financial investment, political leadership, and credible regulation to close the financing gap for sustainable development goals. The steering committee emphasized the importance of public-private partnership as the practical expression of a shared developmental responsibility, where the state sets the framework and convenes discussions involving various stakeholders





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