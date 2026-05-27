Structural Constraints Challenge South Africa's Energy Transition Coordination

A former Eskom executive argues that legal deadlines and infrastructure limitations, not just governance coordination, are the primary drivers of South Africa's coal plant retirements, introducing a new index to quantify the velocity mismatch.

South Africa 's energy transition faces structural challenges that go beyond coordination and governance issues, according to Matshela Koko, former acting group chief executive of Eskom .

In a response to a recent call for a more coordinated and community-driven transition by Professor Roula Inglesi-Lotz and Dr Jessika Bohlmann, Koko argues that the looming coal plant retirements are driven largely by legal compliance deadlines and infrastructure limitations that better governance alone cannot solve. He contends that the central question is not whether the country is moving fast enough, but whether it is moving together, but he challenges the underlying assumption that better coordination would make the transition feasible.

Koko points out that South Africa's coal retirements are not a policy choice being implemented too quickly; they are, in substantial part, legally imposed. The Minimum Emission Standards compliance deadlines under the National Environmental Management: Air Quality Act require 8.4 GW of coal-fired generation to retire by 1 April 2030. The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment's March 2025 determination substantially closed the flexibilisation window that Eskom had sought.

Additionally, a further 1.15 GW departs with the Cahora Bassa import contract expiry. These are enforcement deadlines, not levers that improved institutional alignment can adjust. At the same time, replacing that capacity requires transmission infrastructure with five-year construction timelines. No amount of stakeholder coordination compresses reinforced concrete into a shorter curing time.

The grid either exists or it does not. To quantify this challenge, Koko introduces the Cliff Intensity Index (CII), a dimensionless ratio that measures the velocity mismatch between retiring baseload capacity and achievable replacement integration. South Africa's CII of 2.16 means retirement velocity currently exceeds what the grid can absorb by 116 percent. For context, Germany's Energiewende peaked at a CII of 0.27, meaning integration ran nearly four times faster than retirement.

South Africa's figure is eight times higher and sits outside the feasibility frontiers established by historical coal-decline episodes. Even under a scenario of perfect governance, where every institutional barrier is removed and procurement runs flawlessly, the CII falls only to 1.80. Retirement velocity still exceeds integration capacity by 80 percent. The coordination problem, fully solved, does not close the gap.

The residual mismatch is structural, reflecting physical infrastructure timelines that governance reform cannot compress. Koko acknowledges that Inglesi-Lotz and Bohlmann accurately observe that when systems are not in sync, delays in one area propagate through the system, slowing progress elsewhere and weakening confidence in the transition. But he argues there is a harder version of the same observation: when the velocity mismatch is structural rather than coordinative, the adequacy deficit is not a governance failure awaiting correction.

It is a system characteristic requiring active management. That management confronts a trilemma with no clean exit. Accepting adequacy deficits, with unserved energy projected to exceed 4 TWh annually in the worst scenarios, breaches constitutional obligations to reliable electricity access and falls disproportionately on households already living with energy poverty. Extending coal operations beyond compliance deadlines would reduce transition velocity but risks forfeiting the $13.7 billion in Just Energy Transition Partnership financing explicitly conditioned on demonstrable phase-out progress.

That funding is designed to support communities in coal-dependent Mpumalanga that a just transition is meant to protect. Deploying natural gas as bridging capacity would reduce the velocity mismatch materially but faces documented procurement and resource infrastructure constraints that cannot be resolved within the relevant window. Every pathway that reduces the velocity problem activates at least one other vertex of the trilemma. This is categorically different from a synchronisation problem with a solvable equilibrium.

Koko concludes that none of this diminishes the value of the coordination argument. Institutional friction demonstrably amplifies the structural challenge.

However, policymakers must recognize that the core issue is a physical infrastructure timeline mismatch that cannot be resolved through improved governance alone. The transition requires a clear-eyed assessment of the trilemma and a willingness to make difficult trade-offs rather than assuming that better coordination will suffice





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South Africa Energy Transition Coal Retirements Eskom Cliff Intensity Index

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