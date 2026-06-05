Strove Partners with The Sleep Health Centre South Africa to Integrate Clinical Sleep Care into Workplace Wellness

Strove, a digital health platform, has partnered with The Sleep Health Centre South Africa to provide employees with direct access to sleep doctors and clinical assessments via its app. The initiative addresses a critical gap in workplace wellness by moving beyond generic sleep content to offer professional medical evaluation and management of sleep disorders such as sleep apnoea. With 38% of users not getting sufficient sleep, the partnership underscores the importance of treating sleep as a core component of preventive healthcare, impacting mental health, metabolic health, and workplace performance. Employers, insurers, and brokers are encouraged to consider sleep health as integral to reducing presenteeism and improving decision-making and safety.

For years, feeling tired has been a badge of honour in the culture of work. People joke that they need coffee to become human. Executives speak of late nights as proof of commitment.

Parents and shift workers frame exhaustion as part of the job. Yet the science has become increasingly clear that sleep is not merely a lifestyle preference. It is a biological system with consequences for mental health, metabolic health, cardiovascular risk, safety, decision-making and performance. That recognition sits behind a new partnership between Strove, the digital health and wellbeing platform, and The Sleep Health Centre South Africa.

The move is not simply another content partnership in a crowded wellness market. It points to a more serious question for employers, insurers, brokers and medical scheme stakeholders: what happens when sleep is treated as part of mainstream preventive healthcare rather than as an after-hours personal problem? 38% of users fail to regularly get at least seven hours of sleep per night.

In any sizeable organisation, a meaningful proportion of people are likely to arrive at work under-recovered before the day has even begun. Through the new partnership, Strove members will gain access to an introductory Sleep Pathway inside the Strove app, including educational content and practical guidance on sleep health. For members whose organisations subscribe to Strove's offering, the pathway goes further: they can book initial and follow-up consultations with sleep doctors directly through the app at no cost to them.

The distinction matters. Much of the wellness industry has become fluent in sleep content, from bedtime routines to wearable scores. These can be useful, but they are not the same as clinical assessment. Some sleep problems are behavioural or environmental.

Others are medical. Many are mixed. For an employee who is snoring heavily, waking unrefreshed, battling insomnia, working irregular shifts or struggling with persistent daytime sleepiness, the most valuable next step may not be another article. It may be a structured clinical conversation.

The Sleep Health Centre South Africa is built around that clinical gap. Led by Dr Alison Bentley, one of South Africa's best-known figures in sleep medicine, the centre offers doctor-led assessment, diagnosis and management of sleep disorders and sleep-related problems. Sleep apnoea and CPAP care In cases where simple lifestyle adjustments fail to improve sleep, Dr Bentley and her team bring medical, behavioural and diagnostic expertise to the table.

"People often arrive at sleep medicine after years of trying to cope. They may have been told they are stressed, unfit or simply bad sleepers, when in fact there may be a treatable clinical problem. The value of earlier access is that we can start with proper assessment, separate lifestyle issues from medical conditions, and guide people towards the right level of care.

" -One of the most important examples is obstructive sleep apnoea. It is frequently reduced in public conversation to simple snoring, but clinically it can be far more consequential. Repeated airway obstruction during sleep can fragment sleep, reduce oxygen levels and leave people exhausted despite spending enough hours in bed. It is also associated with hypertension, cardiometabolic disease, mood symptoms, impaired alertness and accident risk.

The challenge is that many people with sleep apnoea do not recognise it as a medical condition, especially if their main symptom is fatigue rather than dramatic night-time awakenings. Sleep is also closely intertwined with metabolic health. Poor or insufficient sleep can affect appetite regulation, glucose metabolism, insulin sensitivity and weight regulation. That does not mean sleep is a simple solution to obesity or type 2 diabetes, nor that a digital platform can promise clinical outcomes.

But it does mean that sleep belongs in the same preventive-health conversation as movement, nutrition, stress, alcohol, mental wellbeing and access to care. In a country already carrying a heavy burden of non-communicable disease, it is difficult to justify leaving sleep out of that conversation. For employers, the relevance is practical. Fatigue is not only a private discomfort; it shows up in meetings, judgement, concentration, reaction time, morale and safety.

It manifests as presenteeism: being technically at work but cognitively dulled. Chronic sleep debt quietly shapes the quality of decisions made under pressure. In this scenario, digital healthcare platforms can play an important role, provided they do not overstate what technology can do. An app cannot diagnose a sleep disorder on its own.

It cannot replace a sleep physician, a sleep study or a properly managed treatment plan. But it can lower the friction between concern and action





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Sleep Health Workplace Wellness Sleep Disorders Sleep Apnoea Preventive Healthcare Digital Health Platform Employee Wellbeing Strove The Sleep Health Centre South Africa Dr Alison Bentley CPAP Presenteeism Non-Communicable Diseases Clinical Assessment Sleep Medicine

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