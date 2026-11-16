PPC reported a 31.7% rise in first-half trading profit to R906m, driven by a strong Zimbabwe contribution and improved South African cement performance despite weaker volumes in South Africa and Botswana.

PPC has reported a sharp increase in first half earnings, supported by a strong contribution from Zimbabwe and an improved performance in its South African cement business.

The result came despite weaker sales volumes in South Africa and Botswana. PPC's Awaken the Giant turnaround continues to gain ground, with the group maintaining earnings growth despite challenging trading conditions in some of its markets. The group on Monday reported a 31.7% increase in trading profit to R906m for the six months to end September. Revenue rose 1.7% to R5.47bn.

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Zimbabwe Earnings Boost PPC Performance

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose by almost a quarter to R1.2bn, lifting the group's margin by 3.9 percentage points to 22.2%. Headline earnings per share increased by 28% to 32c. The group reported a marginal increase in cost of sales, while administration and other operating expenses declined during the period. PPC said the Zimbabwe unit delivered higher cement volumes and revenue as demand from the industrial and retail sectors remained robust.

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Higher own-clinker production and strong operating performance at the Colleen Bawn kiln supported improved profitability in Zimbabwe. The improvement in Zimbabwe came despite higher coal and diesel prices, which pushed up costs. PPC reported weaker cement volumes in South Africa and Botswana, where sales fell by 7.9%. The group said demand remained weak, while some producers pursued volume growth through aggressive price discounting.

CEO Matias Cardarelli said the gains from the Awaken the Giant turnaround are structural and sustainable. He said PPC has been able to protect today's earnings in South Africa and grow them in Zimbabwe, while investing in tomorrow's competitiveness and maintaining the strength of its balance sheet. The group is continuing work on its new integrated cement plant, RK3, in the Western Cape.

RK3 Cement Plant Progress Within Budget

The project remains on track for completion in the final quarter of the 2027 financial year and within its approved budget. PPC said construction has progressed, with engineering and procurement substantially complete and civil works more than 85% finished. It expects the next improvement in group performance from the project in the 2028 financial year, following commissioning. The group has spent R2.2bn on the RK3 plant to date, with the project remaining on time and within budget.

The investment has increased the group's debt. PPC reported net debt of R787m at the end of September, compared with a net cash position at the end of March. It said the change largely reflected borrowing to fund RK3 and payment of its final dividend for the previous financial year. Looking ahead, the group expects trading conditions in the South African cement market to remain challenging, with price discounting and higher diesel costs continuing to put pressure on the business.

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PPC also expects the second half to be seasonally softer because of the slowdown in construction activity over December and January. It said improved margins and continued volume growth in Zimbabwe should support the second half.