Strong El Niño Threatens Southern Africa with Drought, Food Shortages, and Economic Strain

An officially declared strong El Niño pattern is set to bring extreme drought and heat to southern Africa, risking massive agricultural losses, rising food prices, and heightened inflation. Despite record maize harvests from the previous La Niña season providing a temporary buffer, concerns over water infrastructure, input costs, and potential production declines could severely impact food security and household finances.

Global forecasters have been warning for months that an emerging El Niño pattern, described by some as a "Godzilla event" due to its potential intensity, could bring massive social and economic consequences to southern Africa.

The Japan Meteorological Agency became the first major weather service to officially declare the onset of El Niño, predicting it will intensify and become very strong later in the year, persisting into at least December. The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts highlighted that sea surface temperatures in May 2026 were the second highest on record for the month, with exceptionally warm waters across much of the tropical Pacific.

This climate phenomenon typically brings searing droughts and extreme heat to the region, exacerbating existing vulnerabilities. For South Africa and neighboring countries, anticipated droughts could severely impact agriculture, particularly maize production-the staple food-leading to massive livestock culls, dropping dam levels amid crumbling water infrastructure, and higher food prices that could fuel inflation.

The Reserve Bank has already factored El Niño into its monetary policy, warning that a severe scenario could push inflation above 6%, necessitating additional interest rate hikes that would affect household debt repayments. The risk of wildfires will also increase, threatening ecosystems, wildlife, and protected areas, while political tensions may rise ahead of local elections as municipalities struggle with water shortages amplified by heatwaves.

On a more positive note, the preceding La Niña period resulted in bumper maize crops across the region, with South Africa's 2025/26 production projected at a record 17.1 million tonnes and Zambia's at 4.9 million tonnes. This surplus provides a crucial buffer; according to Grain SA, even a 20% to 35% drop in production-as seen in past strong El Niño events like 2015/16-would still leave the country with carry-over stocks, though a decline exceeding 40% could create a small deficit.

However, farmers face soaring costs for fuel and fertilizer, creating uncertainty for the next planting season. While current grain supplies help contain food inflation, the combination of potential drought, high input costs, and fragile infrastructure poses a formidable challenge for the region's food security and economic stability as the strong El Niño unfolds





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El Niño Drought Southern Africa Maize Production Food Inflation South Africa Zambia Climate Change Water Crisis Agriculture

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