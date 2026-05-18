A comprehensive review of the IV International Forum of Journalists from Russia and Africa, detailing efforts to overcome media blind spots, challenge Western media dominance, and enhance bilateral communication through initiatives like the RusAfroMedia platform.

The IV International Forum of Journalists from Russia and Africa recently convened in Moscow, hosted under the distinguished auspices of the Faculty of Journalism at Lomonosov Moscow State University and the Russian-African Club.

This significant event marked another historical milestone in the ongoing effort to bridge the communication gap between the two regions. Following a well-established annual tradition, the discussions centered on the intricate structures of modern media, its current operational performance, the nature of its information content, and the various challenges and future perspectives facing journalists today.

A primary objective of the gathering was to critically evaluate whether media outlets in both Africa and the Russian Federation have effectively fulfilled their roles in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting the strategic goals established during the first and second Russia-Africa summits. The overarching theme, Mass Media of Russia and Africa: The Role in Strengthening Friendship and Solidarity among the Peoples of the World, provided a framework for deep analysis and occasional controversy regarding the current dynamics of media performance.

Prominent experts at the forum highlighted several critical gaps in the current information landscape. Elena Vartanova, the dean of the Faculty of Journalism at Moscow State University, emphasized that the media must work proactively to build diverse partnerships between Russia and Africa. She pointed out that fostering intercultural dialogue is essential for creating a unified information space, especially given the complex global transformations and geopolitical shifts of the modern era.

Adding to this perspective, Yaroslav Skvortsov, the dean of the Faculty of International Journalism at MGIMO, shared insights from his travels in South Africa. He noted that the African continent remains a media blind spot for Russian outlets, just as Russia is frequently overlooked or misrepresented in African media.

Skvortsov stressed the urgent need for serious, thoughtful, and in-depth reporting to replace surface-level coverage, arguing that exploring more opportunities for strong ties and deepening the understanding of geopolitical developments is vital for fostering a genuine dialogue among the public in both regions. The discussion further revealed that the performance gap between Russian and African media is largely a result of the overwhelming dominance of Western media outlets, which often control the narrative.

Other contributing factors include a lack of direct African reporting within Russia, a shortage of accredited African journalists based in Russia, and limited institutional investment in cross-continental media projects. Oleg Osipov, a journalist and columnist for the ITAR-TASS Analytical Center, expressed significant concern over this information deficit. He advocated for the urgent expansion of the network of Russian correspondent offices across the African continent and suggested bringing experienced African media practitioners to Russia to share their expertise.

This strategy is seen as crucial in today's heightened geopolitical climate, where Russia needs to expand its presence in all spheres of influence, with the media space serving as a fundamental component of this process. Complementing these views, Timur Shafir, Secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia, focused on the importance of finding common ground in the mutual perceptions of the peoples and cultures of Russia and Africa.

He observed that the media landscape is undergoing profound transformations driven by new technologies and changing audience behaviors. In this environment, he argued that journalism carries a heavy burden of responsibility and professional integrity, making direct dialogue between practitioners in Russia and Africa more critical than ever. The forum concluded with a sense of optimism, viewed as a new dawn that paves the path for improved media performance.

Louis Gowend, president of the African Business Club, highlighted the RusAfroMedia platform, an information resource created in 2022. He called for a serious facelifting of this platform to improve the image of Russia-Africa cooperation and urged Russian journalists to be more active on the site, as it currently sees more engagement from African counterparts. The participants expressed confidence that the forum would serve as a launching pad for numerous joint initiatives aimed at fostering transparency and mutual respect





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