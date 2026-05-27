Stray Ukrainian Drones Trigger Alarm in Baltic NATO States Amid Jamming Claims

A series of stray Ukrainian drones have entered the airspace of Baltic NATO members, causing explosions and emergency responses. Latvia is deploying interceptor teams to counter the threat, which is linked to Russian signal jamming and raises questions about alliance defense readiness.

Incidents involving stray Ukrainian drones have raised alarm across Baltic NATO states in recent weeks, sparking confusion and heightening tensions with Russia . These incursions occur amid uncertainty over U.S. commitment to NATO 's collective security principle.

Ukraine, targeting Russian Baltic oil loading ports, attributes the deviations to Russian jamming of drone signals, causing the unmanned aerial vehicles to lose their course. Two drones exploded at an empty oil storage facility in Latvia on May 7. Another detonated at a lake in Latvia on a subsequent Saturday after entering undetected, an event witnessed by a local fisherman.

The threat escalated to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on May 20, where an approaching drone forced lawmakers to seek shelter underground. NATO responded by shooting down a drone over Estonia on May 19. Latvia is now accelerating its defensive measures. Modris Kairiss, head of the Latvian Army Autonomous Systems Competence Centre, announced plans to deploy interceptor teams within two weeks.

These teams, comprising up to four soldiers in rugged terrain vehicles, will operate killer drones capable of destroying incoming military drones within a 10-kilometer radius. The number of teams monitoring the 400-kilometer border with Russia and Belarus remains classified. Kairiss emphasized the need to balance resource allocation, cautioning that Saturating every kilometer of border would quickly exhaust army resources. Challenges complicate the mission.

Kairiss explained that engaging military drones in peacetime is legally and technically complex. Classified NATO radar data sharing with frontline soldiers is cumbersome, requiring positive identification to avoid mistakenly targeting civilian aircraft.

Furthermore, the proliferation of small drones presents a growing threat.

"They are several steps ahead of the anti-drone systems... Detection and interception of the small targets is hard, and it's the big challenge that soon we will all face," he warned. At a military testing range, Latvia is evaluating new drone technologies within a NATO program to address these emerging risks. The incidents underscore the porous nature of the alliance's eastern flank and the urgent need for advanced, coordinated counter-drone capabilities as geopolitical tensions simmer





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