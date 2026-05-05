Strand Muslim Community Seeks to Reclaim Heritage Through Square Renaming

The Muslim community in Strand, South Africa, is advocating for the renaming of Ben Friedman Square to Strand Muslim Community Square as a form of restorative justice following displacement under the Group Areas Act. The proposal has garnered support from the Friedman family and the City of Cape Town.

The enduring impact of the Group Areas Act in the 1960s extended far beyond mere land loss for the Muslim community in Strand , a town nestled approximately 40 minutes from Cape Town, at the base of the Hottentots Holland Mountains, situated between Macassar and Gordon’s Bay.

This community is now actively advocating for a symbolic restoration of their heritage through the renaming of Ben Friedman Square to Strand Muslim Community Square, viewing it as a crucial step towards acknowledging a long-overdue justice and reclaiming their identity as among the town’s foundational settlers. For the past four years, members of the community have diligently pursued this goal, submitting a formal application to the City of Cape Town spearheaded by historian Ebrahim Rhoda and Feisal Daniels, with the invaluable support of Prof Doria Daniels.

The core argument presented centers on the profound and lasting damage inflicted by the Group Areas Act, which transcended the physical displacement of families and the seizure of properties. It fundamentally severed ties to ancestral roots and erased a vibrant history.

Feisal Daniels eloquently articulated this sentiment, emphasizing that the forced removal and relocation resulted in a deep disconnection from their heritage, and that the proposed name change represents an attempt to mend this fracture and restore a sense of belonging. The renaming, she asserts, would provide much-needed visibility to a community that was once thriving but was systematically marginalized and effectively removed from the town’s historical narrative, despite their significant contributions.

The absence of any landmarks, buildings, or schools bearing the names of community members underscores this erasure, highlighting the urgent need for recognition and remembrance. The significance of the square itself is deeply rooted in the community’s past. It remains a focal point anchored by three of Strand’s oldest mosques, including the Jaavia Mosque, recently designated as a heritage site and recognized as one of the oldest in the Western Cape.

This concentration of religious and cultural landmarks provides a compelling justification for the community’s claim to the space, solidifying its position as an integral part of their heritage. A unique aspect of this renaming proposal is the long-standing and positive relationship between the Muslim community and the Friedman family, after whom the square is currently named. This relationship, spanning over a century, is characterized by mutual respect and support.

Rhoda recounts his grandfather’s employment as an agent for the Friedman family, and the family’s practice of renting properties to Muslim fishermen, often allowing flexible payment arrangements during times of hardship. This history of goodwill formed the foundation for the proposal, making it easier to approach Barry Friedman, Ben Friedman’s grandson. After a thoughtful discussion and consultation with his family, Barry Friedman expressed his support for the renaming initiative.

He acknowledged the community’s historical presence and the lack of recognition for their contributions, stating that the family has always maintained a warm relationship with the Muslim community. However, the Friedman family requested that Ben Friedman’s legacy not be entirely forgotten. In a gesture of inclusivity and respect, the Muslim community has proposed naming a nearby traffic circle Ben Friedman Circle, ensuring that both histories are honored and preserved.

This collaborative approach has been lauded by city officials, who confirm that the proposal is currently under review by the naming committee, alongside other renaming requests. The Strand proposal stands out due to its cooperative spirit, garnering support from the community, civic organizations, and, crucially, the Friedman family. Daniels emphasizes the tireless efforts of the community over the past four years, consistently following up to ensure the application receives due consideration.

This renaming is not framed as an act of erasure but rather as a restorative measure, reflecting a broader movement to acknowledge and celebrate the histories of communities that were deliberately marginalized. It represents a commitment to ensuring that the complete story of places like Strand is finally told, encompassing the contributions and experiences of all its residents.

The initiative serves as a powerful example of how acknowledging the past can contribute to a more inclusive and equitable future, and how collaborative dialogue can lead to meaningful reconciliation and a more accurate representation of history. The outcome of the city’s review will be a significant moment for the Strand Muslim community, potentially marking a turning point in their journey to reclaim their heritage and secure their rightful place in the town’s narrative





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Group Areas Act Strand Muslim Community Renaming Heritage Restorative Justice

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