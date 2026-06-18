Strait of Hormuz Traffic Slowly Recovers After Iran-US Deal Amid Ongoing Uncertainty

Despite a recent agreement between Iran and the United States to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, maritime traffic remains far below pre-war levels. However, the reactivation of transponders on several sanctioned Iranian oil tankers signals a potential de-escalation and the first steps toward restoring a critical global trade route.

Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains significantly below pre-conflict levels despite a recent agreement between Iran and the United States , according to data from the maritime tracking platform Kpler .

On Monday, eight ships carrying raw materials transited the strategic waterway, while six passed through on Tuesday. This follows the overnight agreement reached on Sunday, which is expected to lead to the formal reopening of the strait on Friday.

However, these numbers are a stark contrast to the approximately 120 daily transits recorded before the conflict, as reported by Lloyd's List. The strait is a critical chokepoint for global trade, with a fifth of the world's hydrocarbon exports and other essential raw materials passing through it. While the overall traffic is still depressed, there are encouraging signs of normalization.

A number of oil tankers belonging to Iran's shadow fleet, which operate under international sanctions, have reactivated their Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders. The vessels, including the Amber, Diona, Sonia I, Starla, Tour 2, and Hero II, had switched off their transponders while loading oil at Iran's Kharg Island and transiting the strait during the heightened tensions.

Most of these ships are now broadcasting signals from Chabahar, a port at the mouth of the Gulf of Oman, roughly 500 kilometers east of the Strait of Hormuz. The near-simultaneous reactivation of these transponders suggests a coordinated effort by the operators, as noted by MarineTraffic. This development coincides with Tehran's claim that the US naval blockade, established in mid-April in response to Iran's earlier closure of the strait, has been lifted. The United States has not yet confirmed this.

The formal signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran is scheduled for Friday in Switzerland. This agreement, which marks the beginning of a two-month negotiation process, designates the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as its first concrete step. Experts caution, however, that restoring the full logistical chain to pre-war capacity will take considerable time.

As a European maritime industry source stated, The whole logistical chain has to be reorganised, indicating that the physical and operational complexities of the disruption cannot be instantly reversed





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Energy Maritime Strait Of Hormuz Iran United States Maritime Traffic Shadow Fleet AIS Transponders Blockade Hydrocarbons Kpler Marinetraffic Chabahar Kharg Island MOU Negotiations Trade Route

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