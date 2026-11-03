Stormers Yaqeen Ahmed Shoulder Injury Risks European Nations Championship Spot

Stormers flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed faces removal from the European Nations Championship squad due to a shoulder injury, prompting coach Rassie Erasmus to consider sending him home for medical assessment.

Stormers flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed is facing a potential withdrawal from the European leg of the Nations Championship after missing Monday's training session in Turin with a shoulder injury. The 20-year-old player is one of six uncapped athletes selected for the upcoming international series, but his physical condition has raised concerns among the coaching staff regarding his availability for the matches.

Medical Assessment Determines Squad Status

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed that Ahmed may need to return to South Africa for a more comprehensive medical evaluation if the injury does not resolve quickly. Erasmus highlighted that while new players are often tempted to hide physical issues to secure their spot, Ahmed showed exceptional integrity by disclosing the soreness to the management team immediately. This honesty was noted as a positive trait, even though it complicates the selection process for the European tour.

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Ahmed Impressed in Recent URC Appearances

Despite the current setback, Yaqeen Ahmed has established himself as a standout talent in recent professional competitions. He has scored three tries in his last two United Rugby Championship appearances for the Stormers, demonstrating a high level of performance that warranted his inclusion in the senior squad. His rapid rise has been marked by his previous success, including representing South Africa A and playing a key role in helping the Junior Boks win the Junior World Championship earlier this year.

Strategic Integration of New Players

Rassie Erasmus emphasized the importance of integrating new players into the team environment before critical matches take place. He noted that having players present allows them to observe teammates training and understand the team's specific operational methods. Erasmus expressed a desire for Ahmed to spend a few days fitting in with senior squad members, including Sacha and Aphelele Fassi, to build cohesion and tactical understanding within the group before committing to the travel schedule.

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Decision Depends on Medical Readiness

The final decision regarding Ahmed's participation rests on the outcome of further medical assessments and his immediate physical readiness. Coach Rassie Erasmus stated that the team will make a call based on whether the player can effectively contribute to the squad's needs during the tournament. If the injury prevents Ahmed from playing or training at the required standard, the management will prioritize the player's health and send him back to South Africa rather than risk further damage.

Impact on Stormers and National Squad

This injury situation introduces uncertainty for both the Stormers and the national team as they prepare for the high-stakes Nations Championship matches. Yaqeen Ahmed's absence would represent a significant loss for the Stormers, given his recent form and try-scoring ability in the United Rugby Championship. For the national side, losing an uncapped player who had just begun to establish his senior profile disrupts the planned squad dynamics and forces coaches to reconsider their tactical options for the European fixtures.