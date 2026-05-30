Stormers vs Cardiff: URC Quarter-final Preview

The Stormers will rely on eighthman Evan Roos to provide front-foot ball possession with his powerful carries, but his work at the breakdown on attack and defence will also be important to halt Cardiff on Saturday afternoon. Behind them, Cardiff arrive in Cape Town as the last team to beat their hosts in the league phase, having done so a couple of weeks ago at Arms Park in the Welsh capital. They, too, come into this clash with momentum on their side. However, the Stormers were without some of their strongest players on that occasion and, despite the defeat, they will be eager to exact revenge. Sunny and dry conditions are forecast in the Mother City, so supporters can expect some entertaining rugby from both sides. The battle will begin up front between the forwards, with the Stormers relishing the prospect of the scrum and line-out contest, while the breakdown battle could provide the platform for Cardiff's challenge. Whichever side gains a foothold in these crucial areas first will be able to provide their backline with front-foot ball and launch attacking moves to entertain the crowd. The Stormers are favourites, but they cannot afford to underestimate the challenge their visitors will bring in their first-ever URC quarter-final.

The Stormers will rely on eighthman Evan Roos to provide front-foot ball possession with his powerful carries, but his work at the breakdown on attack and defence will also be important to halt Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.

Behind them, Cardiff arrive in Cape Town as the last team to beat their hosts in the league phase, having done so a couple of weeks ago at Arms Park in the Welsh capital. They, too, come into this clash with momentum on their side.

However, the Stormers were without some of their strongest players on that occasion and, despite the defeat, they will be eager to exact revenge. Sunny and dry conditions are forecast in the Mother City, so supporters can expect some entertaining rugby from both sides. The battle will begin up front between the forwards, with the Stormers relishing the prospect of the scrum and line-out contest, while the breakdown battle could provide the platform for Cardiff's challenge.

Whichever side gains a foothold in these crucial areas first will be able to provide their backline with front-foot ball and launch attacking moves to entertain the crowd. The Stormers are favourites, but they cannot afford to underestimate the challenge their visitors will bring in their first-ever URC quarter-final.

‘The pressure was on us last time out at Cardiff Arms Park, but I think that has obviously shifted back onto them a little now. If we can start well and apply pressure through what we do best — scoring points — then we can put them under pressure. ’ Damian Willemse, Stormers' captain





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Stormers Cardiff URC Quarter-Final Evan Roos Front-Foot Ball Possession Breakdown Battle Sunny And Dry Conditions Entertaining Rugby Favourites Challenge

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