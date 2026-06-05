Stormers' Van Heerden Ruled Out for URC Semifinal as Evans Steps In

The DHL Stormers will be without lock Ruben van Heerden for their United Rugby Championship semifinal against Leinster in Dublin, with Connor Evans promoted to the starting lineup as his replacement. Alongside other changes involving Jurie Matthee and Wandisile Simelane, the team's set-piece and game plan face a major test against the defending champions.

The DHL Stormers face a pivotal United Rugby Championship semifinal against Leinster at Dublin's AVIVA Stadium this Saturday, but will do so without their stalwart lock Ruben van Heerden, who has been ruled out.

The promising but inexperienced Connor Evans steps into the starting lineup as a direct replacement for Van Heerden, representing one of three changes to the team that secured a 44-21 quarterfinal victory over Cardiff. The other two alterations were largely anticipated: Jurie Matthee comes in at flyhalf in place of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, while Wandisile Simelane starts on the wing due to an injury to Seabelo Senatla. Van Heerden's absence is a significant blow to the Stormers' pack.

His experience and leadership in the lineout were fundamental to their set-piece strategy, which historically relied on having three or even four specialist locks in the matchday squad. The team has already lost another first-choice lock, JD Schickerling, to injury. This leaves Springbok Salmaan Moerat and Adre Smith as the only two of their original four preferred second-row forwards available.

Crucially, both Moerat and Smith are designated 'front row' locks, which thrusts the 24-year-old Evans, who has limited senior experience, into the critical role of primary lineout caller against the European champions. While Van Heerden's proven pedigree would have offered more security for such a high-stakes encounter, Evans' inclusion carries a developmental upside.

He is a long-term prospect for the Stormers, and this exposure to a semifinal atmosphere could be invaluable for his growth, especially with the anticipated arrival of Argentina international Thomas Lavinini next season and the departure of two senior locks to French clubs. The coaching staff, led by director of rugby John Dobson, believe Evans is ready for the challenge, having featured in recent league matches.

Furthermore, the team has versatility to consider. The imposing blindside flanker Ben-Jason Dixon provides a solid option, but the 'dark arts' of forward play offered by the powerful Ruan Ackermann, who returns from injury, are highly valued by Dobson. Ackermann's potential impact from the bench is seen as a significant tactical card, possibly providing more than the brief cameo he managed against Cardiff.

The loss of the world-class Feinberg-Mngomezulu is a setback to their backline ambitions, but Matthee is a capable deputy. However, the losses of Van Heerden and Senatla arguably force the most substantial shifts in game plan. The replacement of Senatla with Simelane, a centre by trade, may alter their attacking and defensive patterns on the wings.

The squad sees the return of experienced fullback Warrick Gelant to the bench, while starting fullback Damian Willemse is slated to shift inside to centre during the game, also covering for Dan du Plessis, who ended the quarterfinal with an injury concern. Captain Ruhan Nel and Dan du Plessis will make history as the Stormers' most-capped centre partnership when they take the field for their 31st start together.

Dobson acknowledged the monumental challenge, stating: "This will be a big challenge for everyone involved against a team with a great pedigree and formidable home record, but these are the occasions we live for, and I have no doubt that our team will put in a worthy performance. We lost a few players last week, but those coming in have all played important roles in this campaign and are ready to give their all on Saturday.

We have earned the chance to play for a place in the Grand Final, and it will come down to a big 80 minutes. This team will not leave anything out there as we aim to do our fans proud.

" The starting XV: Damian Willemse, Wandisile Simelane, Ruhan Nel (captain), Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas, Jurie Matthee, Imad Khan, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Paul de Villiers, Connor Evans, Adré Smith, Neethling Fouché, André-Hugo Venter, Ntuthuko Mchunu





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Stormers URC Rugby Leinster Semifinal Ruben Van Heerden Connor Evans DHL Stadium John Dobson

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