Stormers To Focus On Defence and Conversion Rate When They Face Cardiff

The Stormers are set to face Cardiff at DHL Stadium on Saturday in a quarterfinal match. Director of Rugby John Dobson has identified the team's struggles on 4G pitches and their issues with conversion rate, both on and off the pitch.

The DHL Stormers aim to rectify their troubled Defence on Saturday against Cardiff at DHL Stadium, where they will face a different surface but not the same challenge of playing on 4G pitches.

Director of Rugby John Dobson has acknowledged the team's issues on 4G, where they struggled to be comfortable and were troubled by the Welsh team's attacking game, particularly the dense formation and excellent support play. Dobson highlighted that the team needs to sort out their conversion rate, capitalizing on their good field position and emphasizing the importance of their set piece, defense, and attacking play





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DHL Stormers Cardiff Rugby John Dobson Defence Conversion Rate Set Piece Defence URC Season

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cheslin Kolbe Headed Back to Stormers with Support From SportyBet and Project 2029Cheslin Kolbe, a successful Springbok wing, is returning to the Stormers after being approached for a move by his partner in SportyBet. The partnership, combined with the Stormers' 'Project 2029' plan, made the deal possible, with Kolbe joining through a substantial transfer fee.

Read more »

How Stormers can host all-SA URC finalThe possibility of an all-South African Vodacom URC final in Cape Town remains alive.

Read more »

No 4G excuses for Stormers ahead of crucial Cardiff revenge URC quarter-final clashThe Stormers are refusing to rely on the comfort of Cape Town Stadium's grass pitch as they look to avenge their recent defeat against a street-smart Cardiff Rugby side.

Read more »

Sorting out attack is as big a priority for Stormers as their defenceAfter they shipped 10 tries across their final two games of the league phase of the Vodacom URC season the DHL Stormers’ defence was an obvious focus when director of rugby John Dobson faced the media at the start of the buildup week to Saturday’s quarterfinal in Cape Town.

Read more »