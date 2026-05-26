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Stormers To Focus On Defence and Conversion Rate When They Face Cardiff

Rugby News

Stormers To Focus On Defence and Conversion Rate When They Face Cardiff
DHL StormersCardiffRugby
📆2026/05/26 07:30:00
📰SuperSportTV
22 sec. here / 11 min. at publisher
📊News: 43% · Publisher: 68%

The Stormers are set to face Cardiff at DHL Stadium on Saturday in a quarterfinal match. Director of Rugby John Dobson has identified the team's struggles on 4G pitches and their issues with conversion rate, both on and off the pitch.

The DHL Stormers aim to rectify their troubled Defence on Saturday against Cardiff at DHL Stadium, where they will face a different surface but not the same challenge of playing on 4G pitches.

Director of Rugby John Dobson has acknowledged the team's issues on 4G, where they struggled to be comfortable and were troubled by the Welsh team's attacking game, particularly the dense formation and excellent support play. Dobson highlighted that the team needs to sort out their conversion rate, capitalizing on their good field position and emphasizing the importance of their set piece, defense, and attacking play

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SuperSportTV /  🏆 9. in ZA

DHL Stormers Cardiff Rugby John Dobson Defence Conversion Rate Set Piece Defence URC Season

 

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