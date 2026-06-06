Stormers Target Historic Semifinal Victory Over Leinster in Dublin

Stormers captain Ruhan Nel and director of rugby John Dobson express firm belief that the South African side can upset favored Leinster in the URC semifinal, aiming for their first win in Ireland and first away playoff victory. Both acknowledge the challenge posed by a Leinster team stacked with international talent but cite their own season achievements as evidence they can reach the final.

The Stormers are aiming to make history by securing their first victory over Leinster on Irish soil and their maiden away playoff win in the United Rugby Championship .

Captain Ruhan Nel has unwavering confidence that his team can upset the favored Leinster in their URC semifinal showdown at Dublin's Aviva Stadium this Saturday evening. Stormers director of rugby John Dobson confirmed his squad is fired up to face a powerful Leinster side, noting that both teams are essentially full-strength international selections. Leinster, the defending URC champions, feature most of the Irish national team plus an All Black and a French international, while the Stormers boast several Springboks.

This marks the first playoff encounter between the two clubs, with the Stormers having previously won the URC's inaugural season. Dobson reflected on the team's mindset shift from merely reaching the semifinals to believing they can pull off a major upset. He acknowledged the immense challenge, stating that facing Leinster represents a step up in intensity compared to any match they've experienced all season.

He pointed to their statement wins against the Bulls in Pretoria, Glasgow at home, and Munster at Thomond Park as evidence of their pedigree, but stressed they are under no illusions about the scale of the task. Nel echoed that sentiment, declaring the team is in a good space and desperate to win, not just compete. He emphasized they are capable of reaching the final and are not in Dublin merely to make up the numbers.

The Stormers' historic ambitions face a stern test against a Leinster side that has dominated the competition, but the visitors arrive with self-belief forged by notable away successes this campaign





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Stormers Leinster URC United Rugby Championship Semifinal Dublin Aviva Stadium Ruhan Nel John Dobson Springboks Irish Rugby Playoff History

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