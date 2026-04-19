Stormers Stumble at Home to Connacht in Emotional URC Clash

The Stormers suffered a disheartening home loss to Connacht in the URC, marked by early errors, an uncharacteristically subdued scrum, and costly attacking sloppiness, despite playing in honor of their late team manager.

The Stormers experienced a disappointing home defeat against Connacht in a United Rugby Championship clash at DHL Stadium.

The match was underscored by a somber atmosphere as the team played in honor of their late long-term team manager, Chippie Solomon, with his family leading the side onto the field. However, the emotional weight of the occasion did not translate into an immediate on-field advantage.

The Stormers struggled to find their rhythm from the outset, exhibiting a lack of speed and accuracy that proved costly. Early errors allowed Connacht to draw first blood, and the home team found themselves on the defensive in the opening exchanges.

A typically strong area for the Cape Town side, their scrum performance was notably subdued. Young Connacht props effectively neutralized the Stormers' front row, with a penalty awarded to the visitors for an angled scrum by Springbok loosehead Ntuthuko Mchunu. While there were moments of stability and even penalties gained from strong set-piece efforts, the Stormers lacked their usual dominance in the scrum, a concern for the coaching staff.

The Stormers' offloading game, particularly in the lead-up to their first try scored by Evan Roos, showed flashes of brilliance. Veteran hooker Scarra Ntubeni was instrumental, executing a skillful behind-the-head offload to set Roos free and delivering a clever pass out of contact during the build-up. However, this tactic became a liability in the second half, with loose and ill-timed passes proving detrimental, especially when the Stormers were positioned close to the Connacht try line. Despite numerous opportunities to secure a decisive lead, their attacking play became overly unstructured.

The experiment of playing Damian Willemse on the wing appears to be reaching its conclusion. While Willemse displayed commitment, defending resolutely under high balls, his natural position is in the midfield or at fullback. On the other wing, Leolin Zas, despite his defensive efforts in chasing high balls, seemed to have lost his attacking potency. A defensive lapse by Zas in the second half further contributed to the Stormers' struggles. With crucial stages of the URC campaign approaching, the Stormers must re-evaluate their wing options.

This performance was arguably one of the most unconvincing of the season for the Stormers. While acknowledging the influence of the conditions, the team's propensity for dropping the ball in attack, missing fundamental tackles, conceding needless penalties, and making poor tactical decisions reached an unacceptable level. The intercept pass thrown by replacement scrum-half Stefan Ungerer and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's dropped ball after a clean break, which halted attacking momentum, are indicative of the critical errors that need immediate rectification





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Stormers Connacht URC Rugby Match Report

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