The Stormers and Glasgow Warriors secured equal points thanks to a late penalty try in a thriller in Belfast. In a closely contested match, both teams had a tough start with Stormers losing centre Damian Willemse to a facial injury after just a minute, and conceding an early try to Werner Kok. However, the Stormers proved to be resilient and hit back immediately. A storming run from prop Ntuthuko Mchunu set up No 8 Evan Roos for his 12th Vodacom URC try of the season. Stormers wing Leolin Zas went for the corner in the 80th minute. As Andrea Piardi initially ruled him held up, he eventually overturned the decision. With Nathan Doak making shoulder-to-head contact, he awarded a penalty try. Despite Sean Eye's red card, Ulster kept 15 men. Despite a penalty try, Stormers' only three log points were not enough to keep them at the top of the Vodacom log with Glasgow Warriors beating Cardiff 40-17 in Scotstoun. The Stormers then countered Ulster's effort of scoring with a second try scored by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Stormers scored a third try through scrumhalf Imad Khan. Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored his second. However, it was not enough to keep the lead as Glasgow Warriors scored a 40-17 victory over Cardiff.

Glasgow now have 60 points, with the Stormers - who travel to Cardiff next week - on 59. The Stormers earned a draw through a late penalty try in their URC clash against Ulster on Friday night.

Uncovering the Stormers late lead to draw against Ulster In a thrilling URC clash, the Stormers took on Ulster with the Stormers looking to claim their first away victory on this season. However, the contest was not straightforward. The Stormers had a tough start, losing centre Damian Willemse to a facial injury after just a minute before conceding an early try to Blitzbok-turned-Ulster wing Werner Kok.

The visitors hit back immediately when a storming run from prop Ntuthuko Mchunu set up No 8 Evan Roos for his 12th Vodacom URC try of the season. But then, controversial events unfolded when Ulster lost captain Iain Henderson to a yellow card for a cronate tackle on Deon Fourie. In the tackle, Fourie cried out in pain and was ruled to have won a turnover.

Replacing Henderson on the field, Rooshrugg said it was a foul and sent Fourie off the try-scoring party. Replacing Willemse back on the field, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu crossed for the Stormers’ second try. The flyhalf added the extras and also kicked a penalty to extend the lead to 10. Ulster responded with a second try for Kok before being restored to 15 men, with Harry Sheridan replacing Henderson.

The hosts hit the front for the first time when winger Zac Ward went over for a converted try to make it 21-17 at the break. The Stormers looked to have struck early in the second half when winger Leoling Zas dotted down, but the try was ruled out for a tackle in the air.

However, the visitors responded with their third try through scrumhalf Imad Khan to cut the deficit to two, before regaining the lead when Feinberg-Mngomezulu darted over for his second. Despite the contention and controversy, the match ended in a 38-38 stalemate, keeping them in the top spot in the Vodacom URC lo





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Rugby Stormers Ulster Glasgow Warriors Vodacom URC Belfast Werner Kok Damian Willemse Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Enzo Rosier Zac Ward Imad Khan Sean Eye

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