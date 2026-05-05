Stormers Receive Major Boost with Salmaan Moerat’s Return for URC Tour

Springbok lock Salmaan Moerat is back in training for the Stormers ahead of their two-match Vodacom URC tour to Ulster and Cardiff, providing a timely boost following JD Schickerling’s season-ending injury.

The Stormers are preparing for a crucial two-match tour of the northern hemisphere in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship ( URC ), and they’ve received a significant boost with the return of Springbok lock Salmaan Moerat .

Forwards coach Rito Hlungwani confirmed on Monday that Moerat has rejoined training after recovering from a serious toe injury that has kept him sidelined for a considerable period. This news comes at a vital time for the Stormers, who are currently leading the URC standings and aiming to secure home advantage for the playoffs. The tour will see them face Ulster in Belfast on Friday night, followed by a challenging fixture against Cardiff to conclude their regular season commitments.

The team is keenly aware of the importance of these matches in solidifying their position at the top of the table and maintaining momentum heading into the knockout stages. Moerat’s presence will undoubtedly add strength and experience to the pack, particularly in the set-piece and breakdown areas. Hlungwani detailed Moerat’s reintegration into training, noting that he participated in a split session, engaging in both scrumming and live mauls, indicating a cautious but positive return to full fitness.

The coaching staff will closely monitor his progress throughout the week to assess his readiness for selection against Ulster. The return of a player of Moerat’s caliber is particularly important given the unfortunate news regarding JD Schickerling, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Schickerling’s absence creates a significant gap in the squad, and Moerat’s recovery provides much-needed depth and competition within the second-row ranks.

The Stormers’ coaching staff, led by John Dobson, will be carefully managing player workload and ensuring that Moerat is not rushed back into action before he is fully prepared. The focus will be on building his fitness gradually and minimizing the risk of re-injury. The team understands the demands of playing in the northern hemisphere, where conditions can be challenging and the opposition is typically physical and well-organized.

A strong and healthy squad will be essential to navigate these challenges successfully. The Stormers’ success this season has been built on a foundation of strong forward play and a dynamic backline. Moerat’s return will further enhance their forward capabilities, providing a platform for the backs to express themselves and score tries. The team’s supporters will be eagerly anticipating his return to the field and hoping that he can play a key role in their quest for URC glory.

The tour represents a significant test of the Stormers’ credentials as genuine title contenders. Facing Ulster and Cardiff away from home will require resilience, determination, and a clinical performance. The Stormers will need to be at their best in all aspects of the game to secure positive results and maintain their position at the top of the standings.

The coaching staff will be working tirelessly to prepare the team for these challenges, focusing on tactical preparation, physical conditioning, and mental fortitude. The players are fully aware of the stakes and are determined to deliver performances that will make their supporters proud. The Stormers’ journey this season has been a remarkable one, and they are now on the cusp of achieving something truly special.

With the return of Salmaan Moerat and the continued commitment of the entire squad, they are well-equipped to face the challenges ahead and pursue their ultimate goal of lifting the URC trophy. The team’s success is not only a source of pride for their supporters but also for the entire South African rugby community. The Stormers have demonstrated that South African rugby is thriving and capable of competing with the best teams in Europe.

Their performances have inspired a new generation of rugby players and have rekindled the passion for the game among fans across the country. The team’s commitment to attacking rugby, combined with their physicality and defensive prowess, has made them a formidable opponent for any team in the URC. The Stormers’ coaching staff has instilled a strong team culture based on respect, discipline, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

This culture has been instrumental in their success and has created a positive and supportive environment for the players to thrive. The team’s supporters have played a vital role in their journey, providing unwavering support and encouragement. The Stormers are grateful for the passion and dedication of their fans and are determined to repay their faith with performances that will make them proud. The upcoming tour of the northern hemisphere will be a defining moment for the Stormers.

They have the opportunity to cement their position as the leading team in the URC and demonstrate their ability to compete with the best teams in Europe. The return of Salmaan Moerat is a significant boost, but the team will need to rely on the collective strength and resilience of the entire squad to overcome the challenges that lie ahead. The Stormers are confident that they can achieve their goals and continue their remarkable journey towards URC glory





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Stormers Salmaan Moerat URC Vodacom URC Ulster Cardiff Springboks JD Schickerling Rito Hlungwani John Dobson

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