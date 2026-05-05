Stormers Prepare for Augustus Challenge Against Ulster

The Stormers face a tough test against Ulster in the Vodacom URC, with a particular focus on containing the powerful form of former player Juarno Augustus, who has been instrumental for Ulster.

The Stormers are preparing to face a significant challenge as they travel to Belfast to confront Ulster in the 17th round of the Vodacom URC on Friday night.

Currently leading the URC standings, John Dobson’s team enters the match against an Ulster side riding high on momentum after securing a victory against Exeter, which propelled them into the EPCR Challenge Cup final. This victory for Ulster was notably influenced by a strong performance from former Stormers player Juarno Augustus, who scored a crucial try in the 27th minute to give his team the initial lead.

Augustus, who transitioned from the Northampton Saints to Ulster this season, has quickly become a valuable asset, accumulating three tries in 15 appearances for the Irish province. The Stormers coaching staff is keenly aware of Augustus’s capabilities and the threat he poses. In the lead-up to the match at the Affidea Stadium, Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani discussed the importance of preparing for Augustus’s powerful style of play.

Hlungwani, who previously coached Augustus at the U19 level, emphasized the player’s explosive physicality and direct running approach. He stated that the Stormers team must specifically prepare to counter this strength.

“He’s a player I know really well,” Hlungwani explained. “That explosive, direct physical edge is what the Stormers team will have to prepare for. For us, it’s about making sure we handle his power. We feel we’ve got players with good stopping power and carrying ability to match that and hopefully neutralise him.

” The coaching staff believes that their own players possess the necessary strength and ball-carrying skills to effectively contain Augustus’s impact on the game. The focus will be on defensive strategies designed to limit his opportunities and disrupt his momentum. Juarno Augustus’s journey since leaving Cape Town in 2020 has been marked by significant growth and success. After departing for Northampton, he established himself as a key player, making 81 appearances and contributing to their English Premiership victory.

Hlungwani also spoke about Augustus’s personal development, highlighting his maturity and positive life changes.

“He’s a good person, comes from a great family, and he’s recently become a father. He’s married now. He’s grown a lot since the last time I saw him,” Hlungwani shared. This personal growth, combined with his on-field performance, makes Augustus a formidable opponent.

The Stormers will need to be at their best to overcome not only his physical prowess but also his increased experience and confidence. The match promises to be a compelling contest between two strong teams, with Augustus’s performance likely to be a key factor in determining the outcome. The Stormers are aware that neutralizing his influence will be crucial to maintaining their position at the top of the URC standings and securing a victory against a motivated Ulster side.

The team is focused on executing their game plan effectively and utilizing their own strengths to counter the threats posed by Augustus and the rest of the Ulster squad. The coaching staff is confident that with careful preparation and a determined performance, the Stormers can achieve a positive result in Belfast





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Stormers Ulster Vodacom URC Juarno Augustus Rito Hlungwani EPCR Challenge Cup Rugby Belfast Exeter

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