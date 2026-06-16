Stormers' Paul de Villiers credits Heinrich Brüssow as a major influence

Stormers openside flank Paul de Villiers credits former Springbok Heinrich Brüssow as a major influence on his development as a rugby player. De Villiers, set to make his first appearance in the green and gold against the Barbarians in Gqeberha, revealed that he learned valuable lessons from watching Brüssow tackle the breakdown.

Stormers openside flank Paul de Villiers credits former Springbok Heinrich Brüssow as a major influence on his development as a rugby player. De Villiers, set to make his first appearance in the green and gold against the Barbarians in Gqeberha, revealed that he learned valuable lessons from watching Brüssow tackle the breakdown.

Brüssow, a household name during the Boks' 2009 series win against the British & Irish Lions and victorious Tri-Nations campaign, earned a reputation as one of the game's premier turnover specialists. De Villiers finished the recent Vodacom URC season with 19 turnovers won, one fewer than competition leader Jeandré Rudolph.

De Villiers credits top players like Siya, Siba, and Emmanuel for helping him improve his skills, stating that he has his own strengths to bring to the table, but also acknowledges the value of learning from others. De Villiers' comments highlight the importance of learning from experienced players and the thrill of contributing to the team's success through turnovers





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Paul De Villiers Heinrich Brüssow Stormers Rugby Springboks

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