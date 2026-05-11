Stormers: Overcoming Setback, Resilient Overseas, but Injury Concern Ahead

The DHL Stormers experienced frustration when their quest for a first top-of-the-log finish ended in a 38-all draw with Ulster in Belfast. Despite the setback, their resilience earned them a positive result. The game also demonstrated the influence of international season approaches, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu particularly impacting the performance.

The Stormers endured a setback in their quest for a first top-of-the-log finish when they drew 38-38 with Ulster in Belfast, but their resilience demonstrated that they are still unbeaten overseas in the competition this season.

Despite deviations from the game plan, they performed well and scored tries to secure a positive result. The game also showcased the impact of international season approaches on players like Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. With a focus on victory in Cardiff, the Stormers aim for a second-place finish, despite the prospect of a challenging final round against Glasgow





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