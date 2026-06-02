Stormers Overcome Cardiff but Face Injury Crisis Ahead of Leinster Semifinal

The Stormers secured a URC quarter-final win over Cardiff but suffered a slew of injuries, including a serious ankle issue for star fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, casting doubt on their availability for the upcoming semifinal against Leinster.

The Stormers secured a hard-fought victory over Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship ( URC ) quarter-finals, played at the Cape Town Stadium, but the win came at a significant cost.

The South African side lost several key players to injury, most notably star fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who sustained what appears to be a serious ankle injury and is highly unlikely to be available for the upcoming semifinal. Head coach John Dobson confirmed that Feinberg-Mngomezulu will undergo scans, and the initial assessment suggests a proper ankle injury that could sideline him for an extended period.

This is a major setback for the Stormers, as Feinberg-Mngomezulu is considered one of the world's most in-demand players. His absence will be deeply felt, especially given his recent return to action and his outstanding contributions in the air, defensively, and in his overall work rate. Adding to the list of concerns, forward Ruben van Heerden suffered a head injury and will have to follow strict return-to-play protocols, making his availability for the trip to Ireland doubtful.

Wing Seabelo Senatla is also uncertain after a collision with perimeter advertising boards left him knocked out and requiring a head injury assessment. Inside centre Dan du Plessis is nursing a knee injury. Coach Dobson described the quarter-final as a very expensive game in terms of injuries, highlighting the physical toll it exacted on his squad. Despite the victories on the scoreboard, the team now faces a challenging road to the semifinal against Leinster in Dublin with a depleted roster.

Coach Dobson expressed satisfaction with his team's overall processes and structure during the quarter-final, noting that they largely adhered to their set-piece template and created numerous opportunities. However, he pointed out a crucial area for improvement: convertingentries into the opposition's 22 into tangible points. The Stormers had several near-misses, with Ruhan Nel and Stefan Ungerer both held up over the try line.

Dobson also commented on the current rugby law regarding intercepts, describing the concept as frustrating and something that needs to change, as he believes the reward for a successful defensive stand should not be handing the ball back to the attacking team on the 10-meter line. Captain Ruhan Nel echoed the coach's sentiment, acknowledging that while the team's positioning and general play were encouraging, a lapse in discipline led to Cardiff's intercept try, which added unnecessary anxiety to the game.

Looking ahead to the semifinal clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday, Dobson emphasized the need for his team to develop a more ruthless mindset in the red zone. The inability to convert multiple 22 entries into tries against Cardiff has become a recurring issue, and addressing it will be critical against a top-tier opponent like Leinster. The Stormers will also have to cope without several influential players, testing the depth and resilience of the squad.

Dobson remained optimistic, stating that when the team faces blows, they come together and gel, but he conceded that losing a player of Feinberg-Mngomezulu's caliber before the semifinals is far from ideal. The team's performance and strategic adjustments in the coming days will determine whether they can overcome adversity and advance in the URC





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