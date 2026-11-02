Stormers Manage Springbok Availability Ahead of Sharks Clash

John Dobson plans to coordinate with Springboks regarding player availability for the December 5 match against the Sharks amidst international commitments.

South African rugby club the Stormers is preparing to contact the national Springboks squad to confirm player availability for their upcoming Currie Cup Premier Division clash against the Sharks on December 5. This coordination is necessary in case any of the key Stormers players do not feature for their national team in the week immediately preceding the club match. The situation arises as the Stormers are heading into a significant month-long break following their dominant Saturday victory over Ulster with a score of 33-7. Director of Rugby John Dobson emphasized that maintaining clear communication with the national team management is essential for finalizing the team lineup for this crucial derby fixture.

National Team Departures Impact Club Schedule

The national team, led by Rassie Erasmus, is currently en route to Europe for the second leg of the Nations Championship. South Africa is scheduled to face Italy on 7 November, followed by a challenging match against France on 13 November. The team will also play Ireland on 21 November before the finals weekend takes place on 28 and 29 November. This international schedule directly impacts the club's ability to field their strongest possible lineup for the upcoming domestic fixtures. The timing creates a complex logistical challenge for John Dobson as he attempts to balance player fitness with competitive demands.

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Eleven Players Called Up For International Duty

The Stormers had eleven players called up to the national squad for this second leg of the competition. This significant number includes uncapped talents such as Markus Muller, Riley Norton, and Yaqeen Ahmed. Dobson noted that the national team was cooperative during the previous Perth game, with some players being sent back to their clubs to maintain rhythm. He explained that while they will plan initially without these players, they will contact national team coach Uncle Charles if a week-long gap allows them to return. This strategy aims to maximize player participation while respecting international commitments.

Challenges With Springbok Availability Management

Dobson acknowledged that the high quantity of Springboks in the squad presents a genuine challenge for the club. He expressed uncertainty about how these newer Springboks fit into the annual plan for the club. Despite the potential absence of key players, Dobson does not realistically expect the national team to twist them away to play for the Stormers against the Sharks. He believes the squad depth is sufficient to put out a strong side even without the international stars. The coach highlighted that playing the Lions and Bulls away without the Springboks is a viable option.

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Upcoming Fixtures In Champions Cup And URC

Beyond the immediate challenge of managing Bok resting protocols and availability, Dobson addressed the Stormers' broader plans for the coming weeks. The team has a crucial Investec Champions Cup trip scheduled to Bordeaux Begles on 13 December. This is followed by United Rugby Championship derbies against the Lions on 19 December and the Bulls on 3 January. These fixtures will test the depth of the squad significantly. The Stormers must navigate this dense schedule carefully to maintain their competitive edge in both domestic and European competitions.

Strategic Planning For Post-Break Fixtures

The director of rugby emphasized the need for careful planning during the month-long break. This period allows for recovery and tactical preparation for the intense December schedule. The Stormers aim to maintain their momentum while ensuring player welfare remains a priority. Dobson's approach reflects a balanced strategy that respects international duties while maximizing club performance. The team's ability to adapt to changing player availability will be crucial in the coming months.