Stormers Lock Depth Crisis: Injuries and Departures Test Dobson's Squad

Stormers coach John Dobson reveals the team's lock depth has been severely impacted by injuries to key players like Salmaan Moerat and JD Schickerling, alongside looming player departures. The team is adapting strategies to cope with the shortage and develop younger talent.

The Stormers are facing a significant challenge in their second-row depth following a series of injuries and impending player departures. Head coach John Dobson has openly acknowledged the depletion of their lock resources, a situation that was once a source of strength for the team.

The initial optimism surrounding the Stormers’ lock roster has faded as key players have been sidelined, impacting their ability to maintain consistent performance throughout matches. Captain Salmaan Moerat has been unavailable since late January due to a toe injury, and the recent knee injury sustained by JD Schickerling against Connacht has ruled him out for six months. This double blow has severely limited Dobson’s options and forced a reassessment of their strategy.

The current situation necessitates relying on players like Ruben van Heerden, who recently returned from injury, and Adré Smith, a consistent performer. Van Heerden is set to start alongside Smith against the Glasgow Warriors, highlighting the limited depth available. Dobson had previously expressed concerns about the workload on Schickerling and Smith, anticipating the absences of Moerat and Van Heerden would take a toll.

The loss of Schickerling is particularly damaging, as he was a crucial component of their early-season success, allowing the team to rotate players effectively and maintain intensity. Dobson reflected on the previous strength of the lock roster, where they could confidently start with Moerat and Van Heerden, then bring on Schickerling and Smith to provide fresh legs and continued impact.

The team is now actively working to develop younger players like Connor Evans, recognizing his potential importance in the future, particularly with Schickerling’s season-ending injury. Evans is slated to play a full game for the U23 team to build his fitness and prepare him for the upcoming Ulster match. The coaching staff believes that giving Evans extended playing time is more beneficial than limited minutes off the bench in the current situation.

Dobson is also exploring alternative strategies to manage the workload on the remaining locks. Theunissen’s ability to accurately call lineouts has allowed the team to include Morabe on the bench, providing additional stopping power in the latter stages of games. Dobson emphasized the effectiveness of having five locks available, as it allowed for a balanced approach to bench selection, enabling them to utilize high-energy loose forwards like Evan Roos, BJ Dixon, and Paul de Villiers without sacrificing lock cover.

He pointed to matches against Munster and Bayonne as examples where bringing on Adré Smith made a significant difference. Dobson believes that the Stormers’ ability to bring quality players off the bench is a rare advantage in the world of rugby.

While the current situation presents challenges, the coach remains optimistic about the return of Moerat, potentially for the quarter-final or even the Cardiff match, and is focused on developing the existing players to mitigate the impact of the injuries and departures. The team is adapting to the new reality and seeking innovative solutions to maintain their competitiveness in the United Rugby Championship





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Stormers URC John Dobson Injuries Lock Salmaan Moerat JD Schickerling

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