Stormers Fall Short in Dublin After Red Cards Derail URC Semifinal Bid

John Dobson's DHL Stormers lost 20-11 to Leinster in the Vodacom URC semifinal despite a valiant effort. Red cards for Ruan Ackermann and Salmaan Moerat proved pivotal, ending hopes of a home final in Cape Town.

The DHL Stormers , under coach John Dobson , suffered a heartbreaking 20-11 defeat to Leinster in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship semifinal at Dublin 's AVIVA Stadium.

The loss ended their hopes of a home final against the Vodacom Bulls in Cape Town. Throughout the match, the Stormers displayed immense effort and bravery, staying competitive until the final minutes. In the 68th minute, with the team in Leinster's territory and the hosts appearing fatigued, it seemed a familiar late surge might propel the Stormers to victory.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically when replacement forward Ruan Ackermann was shown a red card for a dangerous shoulder to the head challenge. Just two minutes later, Salmaan Moerat also received a yellow card following a contentious decision by referee Hollie Davidson, leaving the Stormers with only 13 players. Coach Dobson acknowledged the red card was justified but expressed confusion over Moerat's yellow card.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Stormers continued to fight valiantly, even out-mauling Leinster with a six-man pack. However, they could not convert their territorial advantage and key moments into points. Dobson reflected that the narrow loss, coupled with earlier dropped log points against Connacht, Ulster, and Cardiff, ultimately cost them a home semifinal.

He noted that playing Leinster in Cape Town might have yielded a different result but praised his team for competing well against a full-strength Leinster side packed with international experience. The Stormers' disciplined approach, focusing on defense and transitions, was largely effective, though they lost too many contestable kicking battles. Dobson lamented a crucial lineout and subsequent penalty in the 68th minute that could have changed the game's outcome, calling for improvement in set-piece understanding.

The defeat, while disappointing, highlighted the team's resilience and areas for growth as they aim to return stronger next season





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Stormers Leinster URC Semifinal John Dobson Red Card Ruan Ackermann Salmaan Moerat Dublin AVIVA Stadium

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