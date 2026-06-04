Stormers Face Uphill Battle Against Deep Experienced Leinster in URC Semifinal

Leinster has named a formidable lineup for their Vodacom URC semifinal against the DHL Stormers, featuring ten Ireland internationals playing their first game against the South African side. The Stormers, missing several key Springboks, will rely on young halfbacks Imad Khan and Jurie Matthee to test themselves against the experienced pairing of Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast. With over a dozen players boasting 100+ caps for Leinster, the Irish province enters as heavy favorites, but the match offers the Stormers a crucial opportunity to gauge their progress against top European competition.

The DHL Stormers face a formidable challenge in their Vodacom URC semifinal against Leinster in Dublin , with the Irish team announcing a strong lineup. Key among the selections is the return of scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park , while Ronan Kelleher starts at hooker in place of the injured Dan Sheehan.

Openside flanker Josh van der Flier also returns, bolstering a side that looks close to an Ireland international combination. Notably, ten Ireland internationals in the Leinster starting XV will be playing their first game against the Stormers in Leinster colours: Andrew Porter, Kelleher, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Jack Conan, Van der Flier, Caelan Doris, Gibson-Park, Garry Ringrose, and Hugo Keenan.

The halfback pairing of Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast brings significant test-level experience, contrasting with the Stormers' young and relatively untested duo of Imad Khan and Jurie Matthee, who will be without their first-choice Springbok halfbacks Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. While the Stormers are clear underdogs, this match presents an opportunity for their emerging players to measure themselves against a top-tier European side.

Leinster's lineup is packed with experience, featuring multiple players with over 100 caps for the province, including James Lowe, Jimmy O'Brien, Van der Flier, Doris, Max Deegan, Ryan, and Porter. On the bench, Jack Conan and Garry Ringrose add further experience with a combined 327 Leinster appearances.

The Stormers missed a chance to host the semifinal after a late-season dip, but a victory-even without absent stars like Cheslin Kolbe, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, and Seabelo Senatla-would be a massive confidence boost and a statement of intent for the future. Among the Leinster players familiar with the Stormers are All Black Rieko Ioane, who faced South African teams in Super Rugby, and Ireland international James Lowe, who played against the Stormers last season.

The game will serve as a crucial benchmark for the Stormers' development against one of Europe's most decorated clubs





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stormers Leinster URC Semifinal Vodacom URC Dublin Jamison Gibson-Park Caelan Doris Josh Van Der Flier Ronan Kelleher Imad Khan Jurie Matthee Ireland Internationals Rugby

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stormers Overcome Cardiff but Face Injury Crisis Ahead of Leinster SemifinalThe Stormers secured a URC quarter-final win over Cardiff but suffered a slew of injuries, including a serious ankle issue for star fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, casting doubt on their availability for the upcoming semifinal against Leinster.

Read more »

The Last Word on Rugby: Stormers and Bulls Chase URC final spots in unfamiliar territoryThe Stormers and Bulls are the last South African teams standing in the URC. Can they overcome the odds and secure their spots in the final against top-tier opponents?

Read more »

Stormers Face Leinster in URC Semi-Final with Key Battles AheadStormers captain Ruhan Nel's defensive role will be critical against Leinster in their URC semi-final. The match is likely to be decided by key battles, including scrummaging and rush defence. The absence of winger Seabelo Senatla is noted as a significant blow for the Cape Town side.

Read more »

Stormers back replacement flyhalf Jurie Matthee for URC semifinal against LeinsterStormers assistant coach Rito Hlungwani expresses confidence in replacement flyhalf Jurie Matthee, who steps in after Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's ankle injury, ahead of the United Rugby Championship semifinal against Leinster at Aviva Stadium.

Read more »