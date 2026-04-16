Stormers Eye URC Top Spot as Unbeaten Overseas Record Bolsters Connacht Confidence

The Stormers are in a prime position to challenge for the URC summit as they enter the final stretch of the regular season. Their impressive unbeaten record against overseas teams, coupled with a perfect URC record against Irish opposition and a strong recent history against Connacht, provides significant confidence. A win against Connacht this Saturday, combined with favorable results elsewhere, could see them reclaim the top of the table. Their Champions Cup exit has allowed them to fully focus on URC success, and a strong performance against Toulon has them believing in their ability to win their remaining away games.

As the United Rugby Championship enters its final four-game stretch before the playoffs, the Stormers stand poised with a strong opportunity to secure a top-table finish. Their trajectory suggests they could potentially overtake Glasgow Warriors for the No. 1 spot, particularly given the Scotsmen's more challenging schedule, which includes a crucial visit to the Cape Town Stadium next week.

The Stormers could even reclaim the top position as early as this Saturday, provided the Lions upset the Warriors at Ellis Park and the Stormers overcome a resolute Connacht side. A victory for the Stormers this weekend would not only strengthen their top-four standing but could also be amplified by other results. For instance, the upcoming Irish derby in Belfast sees third-placed Ulster host fourth-placed Leinster, guaranteeing that one of these top-four contenders will drop valuable points. The Stormers' aspirations for a first-place finish have been further invigorated by their Champions Cup round of 16 defeat to Toulon in France. This loss allows the team to fully dedicate their focus to the URC campaign, eliminating the potential distraction of further European playoff fixtures away from home. Furthermore, the narrow defeat against a leading French team provided a significant confidence boost, showcasing their highest level of rugby in some time. This performance fuels the belief within the Stormers camp that they can secure victories in both of their remaining URC away fixtures against Ulster and Cardiff, a marked improvement from their struggles in overseas matches last season. This year, their European record is impeccable. Ahead of their encounter with Connacht, the Stormers can draw on several encouraging statistics. They remain undefeated against overseas teams in the URC and boast a perfect record against Irish opposition this season, having defeated both Leinster and Munster. Moreover, they have emerged victorious in their last four clashes with Connacht. Connacht, currently ninth on the URC log and a single point behind the Bulls, are driven by a strong motivation to make the playoffs. Their exit from the Challenge Cup further intensifies their need for strong URC performances to salvage their season. The Irish team arrives in Cape Town in impressive URC form, having secured five consecutive league wins, a feat not achieved since 2023. This streak is particularly notable as their last six-game winning run in the league was in 2016, the only occasion in their history they have achieved such a sequence. The recent history between Connacht and the Stormers has been tightly contested, with Connacht losing by narrow margins of five and four points in their last two encounters. This indicates that while the Stormers hold historical advantages, Connacht remains a formidable and competitive opponent capable of challenging for victory





TheStar_news / 🏆 26. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stormers United Rugby Championship Connacht Glasgow Warriors Playoffs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Siya returns for Sharks tour, 18-year-old pickedSiya Kolisi has been named in the Sharks squad for their two-match Vodacom URC tour.

Read more »

A DYING BREED: Connacht will be Stormers swansong for one club ScarraIt’s instructive for the purpose of getting an idea on how long Siyabong ‘Scarra’ Ntubeni has been playing for the DHL Stormers to think back to the world we lived in back in his debut season.

Read more »

The Last World on Rugby podcast: Eben Etzebeth blow headlines crucial URC weekend for SA sidesWith the URC play-offs on the line, South African teams face a crucial weekend. Can they maintain their winning streak despite the setback of Eben Etzebeth's injury?

Read more »

Lions Eye URC Redemption Against Top-Ranked Glasgow Warriors at Ellis ParkThe Lions aim for a crucial United Rugby Championship victory against league leaders Glasgow Warriors, seeking to not only boost their top-eight playoff hopes but also avenge a heavy 42-0 defeat from the previous year. The home side believes a strong performance in scrums, lineouts, mauls, and breakdowns will be key to overcoming the formidable Scottish outfit.

Read more »

Stat Attack: How the URC teams are shaping up with playoffs loomingWith 12 teams still fighting for a play-off spot, round 15 of the URC promises high drama. Here are the stats that matter.

Read more »

‘They berated our defence’: Stormers brace for another tussle with dangerous ConnachtThe Stormers say they will nto take Irish side Connacht lightly in their 15th round URC fixture at Cape Town Stadium

Read more »