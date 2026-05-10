Stormers' Draw Against Ulster Highlights Flaws, But Boosts Top-Two Push

The Stormers' thrilling draw against Ulster delivered three log points but exposed costly flaws at a crucial stage of the Vodacom URC season. The match highlighted a familiar contradiction as the Stormers attacked with ambition and invention, but their discipline and decision-making undermined their dominance.

The Stormers ’ thrilling draw against Ulster delivered three log points but exposed costly flaws at a crucial stage of the Vodacom URC season, writes Keohane.

The 38-38 result in Ulster strengthened the Stormers’ top-two push, but the failure to secure a bonus-point win leaves them vulnerable heading into the final round. The Stormers scored five tries and fought back with a last-minute penalty try, yet the context stings.

"One never dismisses three league points away from home, but those three points the Stormers left Belfast with will be bitter-sweet," writes Keohane. A bonus-point victory would have put them in control of their destiny for a first-place finish. Instead, they now head to Cardiff needing a result while relying on others. The match highlighted a familiar contradiction.

The Stormers attacked with ambition and invention, but their discipline and decision-making undermined their dominance, especially with Ulster reduced to 14 men for 20 minutes.

"Two potential tries were blown a metre from Ulster’s tryline because of ill-discipline, writes Keohane. "Individuals let themselves and the team down in crucial moments through ill-judgement, a refusal to listen to the referee’s constant cautions and a disregard for discipline. " The URC standings remain tight. A win against Cardiff could secure second place, while defeat could see them slide to fifth. The margin for error is gone





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Stormers Ulster Vodacom URC Draw Log Points Bonus-Point Discipline Decision-Making Contradiction URC Standings Second Place Fifth

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